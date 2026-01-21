A new update about Alfa Olopameta, who shared a death prophecy about Saheed Osupa, has emerged online

According to reports, the Islamic cleric has been arrested, as a video showed him on his knees pleading for mercy

This comes days after he went viral for pleading for forgiveness in a video from an undisclosed location

Alfa Olopameta was arrested after he was declared wanted for inciting public disturbance with his false prediction on the death of Fuji star Saheed Osupa.

A video showed the cleric's humbled appearance in custody as he begged for mercy, while some men could be heard querying him in the background.

A clip also captured the moment he went on his knees during the interrogation.

Recall that Olopameta made headlines after he foretold Osupa’s death on January 10, 2026, unless a pure white ram was sacrificed. He swore by the Qur’an to support the prophecy, which quickly spread online and stirred panic among followers.

He also boasted of daily encounters with God, claiming angels and past prophets bowed before him.

Details of the arrest and circumstances surrounding the incident are still emerging, and authorities are yet to issue an official statement.

Legit.ng also reported that Olopameta asked for forgiveness from an unknown location before his arrest. He admitted that the prophecy was a mistake and promised never to make such declarations again.

The video of Alfa Olopameta, who shared a death prophecy about Osupa, pleading for mercy after his arrest is below:

Saheed Osupa: Comments about Alfa's arrest

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions as netizens applauded the Fuji singer for taking action against the Islamic cleric. Read the comments below:

rawfruitz commented:

"Guy just want to trend using a catchy niche. He has become known, next is someone will claimhe's mentally derailed and bless him with some cash. Even Osupa may give him some cash and and a job after pleading. Its a strategy to blow."

baltimoreGE said:

"They should be picking them up and making them prove how and where they always get the messages of doom they direct at people; those that perform miracles should provide medical records of those healed. We must sanitize the country."

phantomXsly commented:

"Person wey dey talk to God directly? He go disappear from cell/jail."

itsjstfizzyy commented:

"I knew Osupa no go forgive am, would allow breeze to blow and settles the booom you’re in a cell. Ikupa e."

fineboyrealtor0 said:

"Olopa meta is scare of olopa kan."

Osupa fires back at Islamic cleric

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Saheed Osupa reacted to a controversial death prophecy made by a cleric, Al-Waraqi Olopameta, that sparked outrage across social media.

The Fuji star warned Olopameta to stop pronouncing death upon him and other entertainers, describing him as a fake cleric and distancing himself completely from the prophecy.

In a strongly worded response, Osupa expressed confidence that he would not die as predicted, adding that those who wish harm upon others would meet their end first. He urged the public to ignore the controversial claims and warned against spreading fear and false prophecies.

