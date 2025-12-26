Nigerian media personality Daddy Freeze reacted to the reports of a US air strike in Sokoto during an Instagram Live session

He further questioned Nigeria’s ability to protect its citizens, describing the situation as embarrassing

His comments sparked further discussion as he later invited notable personalities to join the live session and weigh in on the matter

Nigerian media personality Ifedayo Olarinde aka Daddy Freeze has reacted to reports of a United States airstrike in Sokoto State.

Legit.ng earlier reported that the United States carried out air strikes against Islamic State-linked militants in Nigeria’s northwestern state of Sokoto on Thursday, December 25.

Using the incident, he questioned Nigeria’s long-standing security challenges.

Speaking during an Instagram Live session, Daddy Freeze described Nigeria’s security situation as an “embarrassment,” saying the country has struggled with insecurity for many years without lasting solutions.

“Nigeria’s security has been an embarrassment for a long time, unless we don’t want to tell ourselves the truth,” he said.

Daddy Freeze also expressed concern over US involvement in Nigeria's security matters.

While stating that he does not believe the United States has the right to act within Nigeria's sovereignty, he stressed that the bigger issue is Nigeria’s inability to secure itself adequately.

“I don’t believe America has the right to come into the sovereignty of Nigeria,” he said. “But that apart, are you not embarrassed? Must somebody come from outside?”

Sharing a personal experience, Daddy Freeze recounted feeling unsafe while travelling by road between Lagos and Ibadan for a friend's wedding, describing the fear along the route as a sign of the country’s deeper security problems.

He urged Nigerians to be honest with themselves about the state of security in the country, as he called for truth and accountability.

According to him, the matter gained more attention after former US President Donald Trump tweeted about the incident.

Following his comments, Daddy Freeze went on to invite several prominent personalities to join the live session to further discuss the air strike and Nigeria’s broader security situation.

