Nollywood actor Yul Edochie opened up about his inspiring motto for 2026

The filmmaker urged fans to overcome fear and take bold steps in life

The online preacher went on to challenge everyone to stop holding themselves back

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie has kicked off the New Year with words of motivation for his fans.

Taking to Instagram, the actor shared his 2026 motto: “No gree for yourself.”

According to Edochie, many people aren’t held back by enemies or even those around them, but by themselves.

He explained that laziness, fear of failure, worry about what others will think, and fear of the unknown often prevent people from reaching their goals.

“This year, don’t allow yourself to stop you,” Edochie wrote. “Throw fear away. Make that move, make that big call, take that bold step.

"That positive thing that scares you the most, that’s what you should do in 2026.”

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerians reacted heavily to a post Yul Edochie made about the country's economy, and also called the attention of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to it.

As stated in his post, he pleaded with the president to bring back that cashless policy which was implemented sometime in 2023.

According to him, the value of the Naira tremendously improved, helping bring the prices of goods and services down to a more reasonable extent. He, however, urged Tinubu to reintroduce it into the system

The Nollywood star's post ignited reactions from online users, who teased him for stylishly seeking favours from the powers that be.

Yul Edochie wrote:

"To my leader, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR @officialasiwajubat. I humbly suggest you bring back the cashless policy. When it was introduced by the previous administration, it increased the value of the naira tremendously. It helped to bring down prices of goods and it made 5 naira, 10, 20 and 50 naira notes regain value."

"The cashless policy also helped to reduce kidnapping massively. Consider it again Sir. Thank you Your Excellency."

Yul Edochie's 2026 motot ignites reactions

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

Yul Edochie faces backlash over post

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Nollywood actor Yul Edochie publicly praised his second wife, Judy Austin, on Instagram, calling her a blessing to his life.

Social media users dragged Yul for flaunting Judy while in the process of divorcing his first wife, May, whom many Nigerians still sympathise with.

Angry fans say Judy’s presence ruined Yul’s image and brought “bad energy” to the respected Edochie family name.

