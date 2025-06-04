The Nollywood actor Yul Edochie publicly praised his second wife, Judy Austin, on Instagram, calling her a blessing to his life

Social media users dragged Yul for flaunting Judy while still divorcing his first wife, May, whom many Nigerians still sympathize with

Angry fans say Judy’s presence ruined Yul’s image and brought “bad energy” to the respected Edochie family name

Popular Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, has once again sparked heated reactions online after posting a heartfelt message to his second wife, Judy Austin.

The actor, who recently welcomed another baby with Judy, seems to be basking in love and isn't holding back on showing it.

Taking to his Instagram page, the controversial actor wrote:

“May God bless the day you came into my life. Ijele Isi Mmili Ji Ofor. Ezenwanyi Alusi na Eje Uka. Nwunye Odogwu @judyaustin1 Love you forever.”

While Yul’s intention may have been to express his love and appreciation, his post opened old wounds and reignited criticism from netizens who still support his first wife, May Edochie.

The actor and Judy now have three children together, and as Legit.ng previously reported, May is pushing forward with divorce proceedings.

Fans come for Yul and Judy again

Many social media users flooded Yul’s comment section, slamming him for turning his back on May and constantly flaunting Judy despite the backlash.

@official_queendee commented:

“Judy, stop posting yourself. Please start learning self-love.”

@amakaikenga said:

“May’s silence and strong support system is really dealing with you all. She has never replied any of you yet, you all are this troubled. Now imagine if she dignified your shenanigans with her gorgeous self.”

@jee8734 warned married women:

“To think MAY didn’t offend this so-called YUL… lesson to married women — even as you’re married, guide well, keep your money… because MAY would never think YUL can go wayward like this. It can happen to any wife.”

@godwinrealest wrote:

“Oga rest. You said it to May countless times. So it’s not a new thing. We are waiting for your third wife so you will say same to her.”

@ujuonyekah2022 added:

“You get option nah. Commitment di too much. Even if you are not happy, you have to act along. Dem no born you well to do otherwise.”

@udy_don_suffer dropped a heavy blow:

“See the woman that brought bad energy to the Edochie’s family… since she enter, the name has been dented.”

@beau_ti_ful_lord wrote:

“The woman that traded your destiny in order to keep you! That is why since the day you announced her, you lost your relevance.”

@princessiswhite didn’t hold back:

“You are stuck with Yul for life no escape route for you… Allow the divorce to finalise first. You see what you and Yul did to May? Your experience will be WORSE someone stronger and richer will soon sn*tch Yul from you and you’ll be abandoned with kids same way he abandoned his first family.”

