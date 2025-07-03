Yul Edochie has shared a new post where he pleaded with the president of Nigeria, Tinubu, on behalf of the citizens

The Nollywood star has never hidden the fact that he admires the President and even mentioned he would name his child after him

Speaking on the state of the economy, Edochie proposed that the government will bring back a policy that was implemented some years ago, igniting reactions online

Nigerians reacted heavily to a new post Yul Edochie made about the country's economy, and also called the attention of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to it.

As stated in his post, he pleaded with the president to bring back that cashless policy which was implemented sometime in 2023.

According to him, the value of the Naira tremendously improved, helping bring the prices of goods and services down to a more reasonable extent. He, however, urged Tinubu to reintroduce it into the system

The Nollywood star's post ignited reactions from online users, who teased him for stylishly seeking favours from the powers that be.

Yul Edochie wrote:

"To my leader, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR @officialasiwajubat. I humbly suggest you bring back the cashless policy. When it was introduced by the previous administration, it increased the value of the naira tremendously. It helped to bring down prices of goods and it made 5 naira, 10, 20 and 50 naira notes regain value."

"The cashless policy also helped to reduce kidnapping massively. Consider it again Sir. Thank you Your Excellency."

See the post below:

Recall, Nigerian actor Yul Edochie trended online as he called out President Bola Ahmed Tinubu over the condition of the country.

The filmmaker, known to be a staunch supporter of the ruling political party, spoke about the high cost of living in the country.

Yul Edochie further went on to mention the alleged reasons citizens were against the president, triggering reactions online.

Reactions as Yul Edochie advises Tinubu

Read some reactions below:

@chioma_rita4 said:

"You wanna be relevant 😹 face baby storm and ijele in peace."

@escobar_of_asia said:

"Stop this thing nah my brother."

@kennyyak18 said:

"Asiwaju Bola Ahmed The game changer. ❤️❤️🔥🔥🔥🙌🙌🙌."

@chiemerie.23 said:

"Omo God for just take you and give us Diogo jota back 🥀."

@ayamaster32 said:

"No we are good with the cash at hand policy... It's working for many of us. Do I have a witness? Thank you."

@vincentfrench95 said:

"Your so called president does not know what he is doing. The only thing he knows is how to award contract to his friend and partner without following due process. Nigeria must be rescued."

@esthy_foods said:

"I wish you can get local marketers the effect of your suggestions."

@ogooaneneofficial said:

"Our able president pls give this man one position even if na minister for women affairs abeg make him rest haba abi you no dey see the post."

@money_official_com said:

"E deh hard to see fair people when get sense na so them deh talk anyhow too."

@donsilas01 said:

"And @yuledochie was once my role model o. someone I so much respected . See as him Dey yeye himself upandan. Like this if I see you for Area, I go just hide my face because ur shame don Dey shame me."

@stainless79249 said:

"The cost of diaper s don dey after this prodigal son of Pete edochi who dey give Mr Emmanuel obasi wife belly every year 😂😂😂."

@comfortdayvid said:

"You don start with your Shenanigans abi? No wonder Dem don leave you behind."

Yul Edochie faces backlash over post

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Nollywood actor Yul Edochie publicly praised his second wife, Judy Austin, on Instagram, calling her a blessing to his life.

Social media users dragged Yul for flaunting Judy while in the process of divorcing his first wife, May, whom many Nigerians still sympathize with.

Angry fans say Judy’s presence ruined Yul’s image and brought “bad energy” to the respected Edochie family name.

