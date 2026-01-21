A Nigerian man has cried out on social media after mistakenly purchasing data wrorth a whopping sum of N90,000

A worried Nigerian man took to social media to share his predicament after mistakenly purchasing an excessive amount of data worth a huge sum of money.

The unfortunate incident has left him seeking assistance from the public on how to resolve the issue.

Man mistakenly buys 480 GB data for N90k.

Man mistakenly buys N90k data

The man, who shared his story on the X app under the handle @sadeeq_malo, explained that he had intended to buy N9k worth of data but ended up entering the wrong amount, resulting in a huge loss.

He is now seeking assistance from kind-hearted individuals who can help him convert the unused 480 GB data to airtime or cash.

His plea for help has garnered attention, with many rallying behind him and offering suggestions on what he could do.

In the man's words:

"I mistakenly bought 90k Data on My MTN Sim instead of 9k Please can someone help me how to covert this Data To Airtime or Money Dear MTNNG please do something. Please help me retweet this when you come across your single retweet might help me thank."

Man who unintentionally purchased a whopping 480 GB data for N90k seeks help to convert it.

Reactions as man mistakenly buys N90k data

The man's story sparked an outpouring of support, with many Nigerians urging others to retweet his message in the hopes that it will reach a wider audience and attract the attention of the relevant authorities.

Aminu said:

''I think the least you could do is to sell it by gifting cus we can’t convert data to cash that’s it. Akwai bashi? I’ll pay in 30 days."

Fate sees said:

"How would you make that kind of mistake on opay app that is not possible do u know how many times opay will show u the amount u are about too recharge and opay will even ask you if u are sure. Bros tell us another thing."

La Fidato said:

"Pls, don't use it. Call the MTN customer service and explain. You money will be refunded and the data taken away."

Abdul Shetty said:

"Asked MTN to convert it to airtime. Once it is in airtime, you can sell the airtime easily. Something like this ever happened to someone, and this was exactly how they resolved the issue."

Okuwasheunzy said:

"You select the option by yourself stop deceiving people here and mtn will ask you if you want to auto renew ur plan before you can do any data plan."

Fideh added:

"Omo Insufficient funds dey save me from so many things, glory to God."

