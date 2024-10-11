Yul Edochie has made a post addressed to Nigerians about the state of the country and what they should do

In the message, he said that he still believes in Tinubu, but people should be patient with the president as good things takes time to mature

His post generated series of reactions from his fan who replied him in the comment section as they gave him different names

Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, has encouraged his fans and Nigerians not to give up amid the biting economic hardship.

In the post, he wore his white cloth that has a picture of the president of Nigeria, drawn on it. The inscription on the cloth says that Jagaban will fix Nigeria.

Taking to the caption of the post, the movie star battling divorce lawsuit with his first wife said all will be well with the country. He explained that times might be hard now and as many might be angry, but he still believes things would change for the good.

Yul Edochie also added that people should be patient with the president.

Edochie says he believes in Tinubu

In the post, Edochie also noted that he has not given up on the president. But good things take times to mature.

The Nollywood actor also said that certain policies takes time to mature and added that the president will fix the country.

However, his post didn't go down well with his fans, who took to the comment section to react to it.

Recall that Edochie had given his two cents to his fans in the past.

See the post here:

What fans said about Edochie's post

Legit.ng compiled reactions of fans to Edochie's post. Here are some of the comments below:

@realucbaby:

"Teaching hospital nnewi, una client don comot for chain again."

@iamhenrychidi:

"Try dey keep quiet. I know u r trying so hard so stay irreverent. Go and put ring light and dance with Judy."

@charles_ekejiuba:

"They told us the youth are the leaders of tomorrow. But Yul is saying that a great grand father will fix Nigeria? How?"

@theeviper_:

"Report just came in now that someone just got out of his cage I think we need to get him back to the cage as soon as possible, report him if found please cho cho cho because you get small change for hand na why oponu."

@mr_geetee:

"Let it be well with you and May first."

@oladoyin.busayo:

"Nurse titi your patient is out ooo."

@omimercy_:

"He really knows how to get y’all talk and he loves those ab^sive words."

@sweet_onyiii:

"Up till now they never noticed you, don't you think it's high time you respect yourself and give your name some form of integrity."

@peaceful_dior:

"I guess the last money given to you is finished.. You Don dey hustle again abi...Seyi tinubu is very busy at the moment."

@ch.ichi8524:

"No one tells you what to do but you don' finally succumb to pressure cos a lot of people have been asking you..why you haven't posted Jagaban will fix it... phoooooolish man."

Yul Edochie advices the youths

Edochie had advised youths on the best way to live and how to shun material things in their pursuit.

In a post on his social media, he noted that material things such as cars, phones would fizzle away.

His post sparked reactions among fans, who taunted him about his second marriage with Judy Austin.

