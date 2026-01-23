Naira Marley alleged that less than five artists in the entire Nigerian music industry are currently free from cult affiliations.

The rapper mocked industry figures who initiate others into cults but still rely on heavy police protection to move around

The Marlian Music boss warned that no future industry deaths should be traced back to him, citing internal "fights

Nigerian rapper Naira Marley has thrown the entertainment industry into another round of heated conversation after claiming that only a handful of artists in the country have not joined cult groups.

In posts shared on his official X page on Thursday, January 22, the singer declared that the influence of cultism in the music world is far more widespread than the public imagines.

“We no reach 5 weh never join cult for this industry,” he wrote, suggesting that nearly every top artiste belongs to one group or another.

Taking his accusations even further, Naira Marley, who had been linked to the death of his ex-signee, Mohbad, issued a disclaimer that no death or attack within the industry should be tied to him.

He wrote:

“I no get problem with anybody o. If anybody die no be me o… na dem go kill each other finish.”

The singer added that many of the artists allegedly involved in cult activities do not genuinely like one another, but only maintain alliances because of mutual interests.

“Dem no kuku like each other, na because of us dem link up,” he said, hinting that industry coalitions are often forced, brittle, and rooted in self-preservation rather than friendship.

Read his tweets below:

Reactions trail Naira Marley's tweets

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@Dannymasterp shared:

"No allow anybody deceive you oo Protection no dey for cultism. Nobody the safe for this life and a cultist is always at risk. Live tour life jeje no allow anybody whine you."

@Sarz7o7 commented:

"Na why I say make una go physical instead of social media keyboard fight. Na why I like American beef. na just mouth naija artiste get."

@fabz_rrr noted:

"Omo ogbon… They won carry my guy do eiye but real gangsters carry am japa through fence. The street is watching! Freeman is Good"

@Dannymasterp shared:

"Aswear, Na we go still the fight each other when the person still dey alive the succed - Na still the same us go still do justice for the same person when him finally kpai Dem go find who them go blame aswear. Nigeria no be your mate."

