Controversial singer Portable reportedly received the news of his newborn's birth with visible excitement and emotion

The singer remained in detention after a Federal High Court judge declined his bail on January 12, citing the absence of the police officer

With his bail application set for consideration on Monday, January 19, the singer is said to be "eager" to regain his freedom

Nigerian singer Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, has reportedly welcomed a new baby with his first wife, Omobewaji, while still being held in prison custody.

The development comes barely five days after the Zazu artiste was remanded over a nine-count criminal charge following an alleged assault on a police officer.

Portable was arraigned before a Federal High Court in Ogun State on Monday, January 12, 2026.

During his arraignment, the presiding judge declined to grant him bail, citing the absence of the police officer who was allegedly assaulted and expected to testify.

As a result, the court ordered that Portable be remanded in prison custody pending the next hearing scheduled for January 19, 2026, when his bail application will be considered.

This legal setback kept the singer away from home at a time when many expected him to be present for the arrival of his child.

Sources who spoke to The Nation revealed that the news of the newborn was conveyed to the singer while in detention.

Despite his circumstances, Portable was said to have reacted with excitement, expressing deep joy and relief.

According to the insider, the singer immediately became emotional and told those around him that he “can’t wait to regain freedom” so he can see his child for the very first time.

The arrest that led to Portable’s current predicament followed a clash involving one of his wives, Ashabi Simple, during which he allegedly assaulted a police officer.

Why I arrested Portable - Ashabi Simple

Meanwhile, Ashabi Simple opened up about the disturbing events that led to Portable's detention.

The actress recounted a tense confrontation that she says escalated beyond anything she expected.

In her detailed narration, Ashabi claimed the singer physically assaulted two of her siblings during the altercation.

According to her, Portable punched her brother so hard that the young man’s eye “has remained closed till now.” She added that her sister was not spared either, alleging that Portable slapped the girl because she had said something the musician considered rude online.

“He came at me with an axe,” she recounted, explaining that she felt genuinely threatened and unsure of what could happen next. The actress went on to narrate another moment that left her confused and terrified.

Portable's baby mama makes accusation

Legit.ng had reported that Honey Berry had made a video where she called out her estranged baby father.

According to her, Portable used to beat her when she was pregnant. She also stated that the singer was beating his first wife, Bewaji, for taking sides with her.

The mother of one also made it known that she had no idea that the singer was married when she became pregnant with him.

