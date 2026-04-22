Veteran Nollywood star Charles Inojie heavily criticised the ministers serving in President Bola Tinubu’s government over their poor performance and general lack of visibility

The popular movie star described the political appointees as major liabilities to both the government and the citizens, while noting that most Nigerians do not even know their names

Social media users reacted to the actor's statement, with many agreeing with his assessment of the administration, while others defended the current government's daily activities

Nollywood veteran comic actor Charles Inojie has openly expressed his deep dissatisfaction with the current administration by strongly criticising the ministers serving under President Ahmed Bola Tinubu's government for their lack of capability.

The respected entertainer took to his personal social media account to share his frustration regarding the performance of the federal cabinet members.

Veteran Nollywood actor Charles Inojie says President Tinubu's ministers are so incompetent that Nigerians don't even know their names or portfolios. Photo: charlesinojie/officialasiwajubat

Source: Instagram

The Nollywood actor pointed out that ordinary citizens cannot even identify these public officials or the specific ministries they are supposed to be managing.

Explaining his stance further, the veteran screen character detailed how the vast majority of the appointed cabinet members have completely failed to add any meaningful value.

Charles Inojie described them as burdensome figures who only pretend to be working by showing up at political gatherings instead of executing their actual governmental duties.

"President Tinubu's ministers are so abysmally decrepit and miserably incompetent that you don't even know their names or who holds what portfolio. Aside a minute inconsequential few of them, the bulk are at best, wayfarers and liabilities to both their appointing authority as well as the people they were meant to serve. It is not a surprise that they latch on to campaign rallies in order to be seen to be doing something. This is where we have found ourselves."

Check out Charles Inojie's post below:

Netizens react to Charles Inojie's post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@agbofly said:

"I sabi minister of land grabbing, minister professor by practice and minister for darkness."

@dammi_herself commented:

"Everything is just so wrong with this administration."

@onelly234 wrote:

"They are running the country like agbero motor parks."

@okoye_benny reacted:

"That's true cos during the time of Goodluck Jonathan, I could name many of the ministers, and there was a clear sense of regional balance. Igbo, Hausa, and Yoruba were all represented. But una Tinubu's cabinets appears to be a heavier concentration of appointments from the Yoruba region. We haven't even begun to address the broader concerns about the overall breakdown of law and order in the country."

@henryalex66 said:

"If you watch NTA, you'll see what there doing. Your Arise would not show you what they're doing rather, criticize them."

Actor Charles Inojie says most of President Tinubu's cabinet ministers are wayfarers who use campaign rallies to appear relevant to the public. Photo: charlesinojie/officialasiwajubat

Source: Instagram

Charles Inojie speaks on domestic violence

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Charles Inojie revealed what inspired him and actor Ali Nuhu to create the #MakeWeHalla campaign against domestic violence.

In an interview, the actor said he wanted to use his platform to change the culture of silence around domestic violence, and he realised that the way to do it was to make noise.

Inojie explained that the guilt of silence in the face of such acts prompted him and his colleague, Ali Nuhu, to join their voices to raise awareness about the silence culture on domestic violence.

Source: Legit.ng