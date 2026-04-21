Fun videos from the late King of Pop Michael Jackson's biopic premiere in Lagos have emerged on social media

Peter Okoye, his wife, Lola Omotayo, and their children were among the popular faces that attended the event

One of the highlights from the event was the moment Peter replicated Michael's dance moves amid applause

Nigerian singer and dancer Peter Okoye, aka Mr P, showed up at Michael's movie premiere in honour of the late King of Pop Michael Jackson in Lagos on Monday, April 20, 2026.

One of the videos from the event, which also had celebrities like dancer Kaffy and Iyabo Ojo in attendance, showed the moment Peter arrived at the event alongside his wife, Lola Omotayo, and their children.

Singer Peter Okoye spotted at Michael Jackson's biopic premiere in Lagos. Credit: peterpsquare/michaeljackson

Source: Instagram

A clip captured the singer seated beside his wife as they watched the movie at the cinema. After watching the movie, Peter gave an address about Michael's legendary status as he added, "I can't wait for one day when they will tell my story of Psquare."

Another clip showed the moment Peter, who recently announced a new birth date, stole the spotlight at the event with his electrifying dance moves as he replicated Michael's outfit and dance steps.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Peter Okoye shared how Michael Jackson shaped his life and music career.

He made the revelation while speaking during an interview with Nile Entertainment to promote an upcoming biopic of the late American music star, explaining how he copied the star's iconic moves.

Peter Okoye displays energetic dance moves at Michael's premiere in Lagos. Credit: peterpsquare

Source: Instagram

Peter explained that his love for the King of Pop started at a young age. He recalled attending a cousin's birthday party where he first heard Jackson's music.

According to the Afrobeats singer, he danced eagerly at the party just to get more drinks and rice. He stated that the American star's showmanship and artistry completely captured his attention.

The video of Peter Okoye and his family and Michael Jackson's movie premiere is below:

Reactions as Peter Okoye attends Michael's premiere

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions from netizens, who shared diverse opinions about the singer and his family. Read the comments below:

cyndpathfinder said:

"He got talent but nobody is just like MJ. Love PSq."

veralichiious reacted:

"Auntie Lola always so quiet and letting her husband shine."

arielledusk commented:

"Peter the dancer, Paul the singer nawa for both of you ooo."

flight_girl042 reacted:

"Since he change date of birth. Make he kukuma stop playing or performing psquare music."

Paul Okoye breaks silence after Peter's announcement

Legit.ng also reported that singer Paul Okoye left many talking with a social media post he shared shortly after his twin brother Peter Okoye announced his new birthday.

In a post on Monday, April 21, 2026, Paul, who appeared unbothered by his twin brother's declaration, announced a joint concert with Ghanaian artist Fancy Gadam set for May 30 at Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium in Ghana.

Reacting, someone said, "Nothing concern Paul with drama. Own the birth date Nna. Na u be the older one, na u fess come out."

Source: Legit.ng