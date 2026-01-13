Portable’s bail request was turned down in the Ogun court after fresh allegations of assault surfaced

Actress Ashabi Simple, one of his baby mamas, had earlier shared her account of a violent New Year’s visit where the singer allegedly assaulted her

Police said the singer also obstructed an officer during duty, as more investigations continue

Controversial Nigerian singer Habeeb Okikiola, better known as Portable, was on Monday, January 12, arraigned before the Federal High Court in Ota, Ogun State, over allegations of assault, theft, and resisting arrest.

Portable’s arraignment followed his arrest on Sunday, after which a video went viral showing him shirtless, handcuffed, and pleading for mercy while seated in a police holding area.

Reports suggest that he was being beaten by some police personnel at a detention facility in Ogun State, igniting public outrage and concerns over police conduct and human rights practices.

The arrest was linked to allegations made by actress and skit maker Omobolarinde Akinyanju, popularly known as Ashabi Simple, who is one of Portable’s baby mamas and the mother of two of his children.

Ashabi's allegations against Portable

Legit.ng recently reported that the singer and his fourth baby mama, Ashabi, had a dispute on New Year's Day, after which she shared her side of the story online.

She explained that she and her siblings had gone to Portable’s house to celebrate the New Year when the situation turned violent.

According to her, Portable pushed and slapped her, brought out an axe, and forcefully seized their phones. She further alleged that her younger brother was punched in the eye, while her younger sister was slapped during the confrontation.

Following the incident, Ashabi and her siblings filed a police report for assault and abuse. She claimed that although the police later visited Portable’s pregnant wife, Bewaji, the singer had already escaped arrest at that time.

A few days later, on Sunday, January 11, Portable was arrested by the police in Ogun state and arraigned on the following day.

Court Proceedings

According to Vanguard, prosecutors told the court that Portable attacked Ashabi, alongside police officers and other individuals, at his bar in the Iyana Ilogbo area on New Year’s Day.

Other alleged victims listed in the charge sheet include Ileyemi Damilola, Akinyanju Oluwabusayomi, Olowu Olumide, Demilade Ogunniyi, and Ebuka Odah.

Prosecutors also accused the singer of stealing a Mercedes-Benz E300 worth ₦12 million, said to belong to Ileyemi Damilola and linked to car dealer Wally Dex Auto.

Though Ashabi Simple was absent, two of her siblings testified in court as witnesses to the alleged assault.

Police further alleged that Portable obstructed and assaulted a female police inspector, Ogungbe Olayemi, while she was carrying out her official duties.

Denial of bail and adjournment

The presiding judge refused to grant Portable bail, stating that the police officer allegedly assaulted by the singer must be present before a decision could be made.

Portable was therefore remanded in custody, with the bail hearing adjourned to January 19.

Vanguard also reported that the Ogun State Police Command has launched an investigation into the viral video that allegedly shows Portable being assaulted while in custody.

Portable accuses his father of theft and extortion

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Portable openly accused his father of stealing his personal belongings, including shoes and clothes, while aggressively pursuing his properties like cars and houses.

The singer compared his father to Mohbad's dad, claiming he contacts his baby mamas using their phone numbers to demand money from them repeatedly.

He expressed deep frustration over years of neglect, stating that his father never sponsored his education or supported his career aspirations.

