Seyi Sodimu claims Davido's influence extends beyond music, potentially leading to political success

Sodimu contrasts Davido's broad appeal with Burna Boy's impact, focused mainly on performance

Netizens react to the idea of Davido entering politics, sparking mixed opinions on his viability

Veteran Nigerian musician, Seyi Sodimu, has said Davido’s influence goes beyond music and could even help him win a governorship election, unlike Burna Boy, whose impact he said is limited to the stage.

Sodimu made this known while sharing his thoughts on the influence of Afrobeats stars Wizkid, Davido and Burna Boy on the What I Know podcast hosted by Korty EO alongside Nollywood actress Shaffy Bello.

Seyi Sodimu says Davido can win a governorship election, but Burna Boy cannot. Photo credit: seyi.sodimu/davido/burnaboygram

Source: Instagram

The veteran singer known for his hit song Love Me Jeje explained that although the three artists are often grouped together, their impact on fans and society is very different.

According to Sodimu, Wizkid carries a special kind of appeal, Burna Boy’s strength lies mainly in his music and live performances, while Davido’s influence stretches beyond entertainment.

He said each of the Afrobeats Big 3 appears to be driven by different motivations, which also determines how people respond to them across Nigeria and beyond.

Davido and political influence

Sodimu went further to suggest that Davido’s popularity and connections could easily translate into political success if he chose to run for office.

He stated that Davido’s influence cuts across social groups in a way that could win him widespread support at the polls.

In contrast, he said Burna Boy’s influence remains largely within the music space and may not carry the same political weight.

Explaining his view, Sodimu said:

“The Afrobeats Big 3, each one is doing music for different reasons. Burna Boy has conquered the stage. And he is good. Wizkid is special. And Davido surpasses music.

“What do I mean by that? If Davido ran for governor today, he would win. But I don’t think Burna Boy could win as a governor.”

Davido’s name has often surfaced in conversations about politics, making Seyi Sodimu’s remarks even more striking. Beyond his music career, the singer has been repeatedly linked to possible political ambitions.

In 2025, former lawmaker Senator Ben Murray-Bruce suggested that Davido could one day become the governor of Osun State.

His family background further brought about such speculation, as his uncle, Senator Ademola Adeleke, currently holds the governorship seat in Osun.

Davido himself has shown interest in political matters over the years, lending support to campaigns and using his platform to mobilise young Nigerians to gain support for his uncle.

He also recently left PDP for the Accord Party to join his uncle, Senator Adeleke, shortly after he joined the party.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Seyi Sodimu's claim

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@powerchibueze said:

"Omoo see where them place davido.. into politics."

@Owokintan1 commented:

"Davido has surpasses music, that is a very hard statement, Godamn it! That guy is GOAT."

@Mayo6Tee wrote:

"He's always political even in music and his scandals would kill any musicians career and yet him its always overlooked just like how politicians always make scandals but win votes. Her statement is correct, Nigerians will believe anything good about that man and defend every scandal."

@inuhimself reacted:

"Win for which state lol, this one no get sense. If he has said President na different thing."

@jibowu90735 opined:

"If he runs in anambra yes he will win, not anywhere in southwest."

@OsaigbovoE2 said:

"Na governor we come do Abi na music we come singwhy una go Dey use if we contest for governor wetin concern burna and politics, we deh flog una everywhere for their profession wich is music una dey talk governor."

Seyi Sodimu speaks on the different influences of the Afrobeats Big 3: Davido, Burna Boy and Wizkid. Photo credit: seyi.sodimu/thenet.ng

Source: Instagram

Davido addresses DNA controversy

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Davido responded to claims by a young girl, Anu Adeleke, who asked for a DNA test to confirm if he is her father.

The girl said she wanted clarity before turning 13 and explained that bullying in school pushed her to seek answers, while her mother has long claimed Davido is her father.

In response, Davido denied the claim, saying he had done five DNA tests in different hospitals and all returned negative results, adding that he would not address the issue again.

Source: Legit.ng