Veteran Nollywood actress Shaffy Bello has shared her thoughts on whether today’s biggest Nigerian musicians can be placed on the same pedestal as the late Afrobeat pioneer, Fela Anikulapo-Kuti.

She was speaking on a new episode of Korty EO’s “What I Know” podcast, where singer Seyi Sodimu also appeared.

The actress, who recently opened up about her dislike for road trips, said the global dominance of Wizkid, Davido, Burna Boy, and even Asake has already placed them in a league she believes is comparable to Fela’s.

Shaffy Bello says Wizkid, Davido, and Burna Boy are now on the same pedestal as Fela Kuti.

Her comments come days after Seun Kuti, Fela’s son and Grammy-nominated musician, cautioned Nigerians to stop drawing parallels between modern Afrobeats artists and his iconic father.

During the conversation, Korty EO posed a straightforward question: Can today’s artists ever reach legendary status as impactful as Fela?

Shaffy Bello didn’t hesitate.

She stated:

“I feel some of our guys have reached that. The Big 3 have reached it already. International recognition is what we affirm as reaching that level.”

She went further to list the names she believes fit the category.

“In terms of recognition, power and money, I feel like our Big 3 or Big 4 have reached Fela’s level already. I mean, Wizkid, Davido, Burna Boy, and even Asake, too.”

Her emphasis on “power and money” along with global influence struck a chord with many listeners, especially those who view Afrobeats’ modern expansion as unprecedented.

The actress' comments contrast sharply with Seun Kuti’s earlier position.

He had insisted that comparing contemporary stars to Fela was “disrespectful”, criticising musicians who describe themselves as the “New Fela.”

According to him, Fela’s legacy goes beyond fame and global attention—it is rooted in activism, ideology, and sacrifice.

Reactions trail Shaffy Bello's comment on Wizkid

Shaffy Bello counters recent "disrespect" warnings from Fela's son, Seun Kuti, who cautioned Nigerians against other singers who may disrespect his father.

