Davido's baby mama, Larissa London, addressed the heavy online rumours claiming she had a baby for the singer while he was legally married

The UK-based makeup artist revealed how the public found out about who fathered her son while she was away on vacation

Larissa also raised an alarm about an unknown person trying to harm her child with dark magic after she posted a dancing video online

Davido's UK-based baby mama, Larissa London, has dismissed reports claiming she had a child with the singer while he was married to Chioma.

Setting the record straight on Snapchat on April 26 during a question-and-answer session, the UK-based makeup artist clarified that her pregnancy happened when the Afrobeats star was single.

Larissa London denies claims she got pregnant for Davido while he was married and explains timeline of her son’s birth. Photo: larissalondon/davido

Source: Instagram

Larissa noted that her son, Dawson, was born in 2020, and people only discovered his paternity because Davido claimed the boy in interviews while she was on vacation.

She also revealed that an unnamed person using fake social media pages began attacking her and her child with juju traditional charms after she posted a video of herself dancing in a blue outfit.

Larissa London claimed that this antagonist is now suffering a mental breakdown because the evil plans remain ineffective.

“Did y’all notice that this started because I posted myself dancing in the blue outfit. The b!tch is shaking. I’m supposed to be suffering, but the juju is not reaching us, so they start having mental breakdowns by creating those fake pages and writing essays to me. I repeat, I didn’t get pregnant by anybody’s husband! Please, Google is free. Dawson was born in 2020.”

She said that despite the clear desperation behind these vicious online attacks, she remains completely confident that her boy is protected from any sort of spiritual danger.

The Timeless crooner's baby mama declared that God is actively punishing her detractor and that no dark weapons formed against young Dawson will ever prosper in the very end.

"Coward is attempting to harm an innocent child and coming on a fake page to address me! My son is at the park playing. Try again!

Your juju man is failing you, sweetie. Dawson will continue to do well in Jesus name, Amen"

Read Larissa London's full posts below:

Netizens react to Larissa London's posts

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below.

@millykendra2019 said:

"She is right he was not married when she gave birth."

@thesandypreneur commented:

"The battle never ends, there can never be anything peaceful about this kind of polygamous setting. Hidden wars and public drama here and there. God forbid."

@carl.en7 wrote:

"Davido needs to address his fans at this point cause Wetin be this?"

@keylocks_station1 reacted:

"Having multiple baby mamas isn't something to glorify, it comes with real responsibilities and consequences."

@azubuikechio commented:

"I cover chioma with the blood of Jesus."

@dinma_brownn wrote:

"They should let this woman rest now."

Larissa London addresses controversy over Davido, explains how the public learned about her son Dawson. Photo: larissalondon

Source: Instagram

Larissa London fires back at trolls

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Larissa London faced a series of personal questions and criticism during a Snapchat session with followers.

She invited fans to ask questions, but many used the opportunity to question her co-parenting with Davido and her relationship with other baby mamas.

Larissa responded sharply to critics, dismissing some comments and pushing back against claims about her life.

Source: Legit.ng