The controversy surrounding the death of Nigerian singer Destiny Boy has remained a mystery

A series of rumours surfaced online, including a claim that he passed away at a Babalawo’s house

Amid the controversies, details about the singer's Babalawo and his parents' alleged involvement have emerged

Afro Fuji singer Afeez Adeshina, better known as Destiny Boy, has had his death trailed by controversies as a series of rumours surfaced online.

Since Sunday, January 18, when news of Destiny Boy's death broke, the death of the 22-year-old has captured attention online, with the Nigerian police now involved.

BBC shares details of how it put a call through to Destiny Boy's Babalawo. Credit: iamdestinyboy

According to some online reports, the singer passed away at a Babalawo’s (traditionalist's) house. Some alleged the singer's involvement in rituals, which his mother, Saida Adeshina, argued was not true.

She warned Nigerians against spreading unverified stories about her son, saying anyone using his name to seek relevance would “suffer the same fate” as him.

Who is Destiny Boy’s Babalawo?

To find out the truth, BBC News Yoruba investigated and found that Omowe Ifayomi Oba Edu Jogbodo Orunmila, Oba Awurela Agbaye Obatala, is the Babalawo who worked for Destiny Boy.

He resides in Arigbajo town, near Ifo in Ogun state. Apart from Destiny Boy, BBC reported that Oba Edu also works for many Fuji artists who often go to him.

On the death of Destiny Boy, BBC News Yoruba put a call through to Oba Edu on Monday, January 19, to find out the relationship between him and the late singer, and whether Destiny Boy actually died at his place.

Picture of Destiny Boy's Babalawo as shared by BBC. Credit: bbcyoruba

When the call was answered, the person who picked up said he was the PA to Oba Edu Ifayomi. He said he would hand the phone to him to respond to the questions himself. However, no one spoke on the line.

After this, the BBC reporter called back, but there was no response. A voice note was also sent, but there was no response as of the time this report was published.

Destiny Boy's parents' alleged involvement

A close source to Destiny Boy's mother, who requested not to be named, spoke to the BBC about the relationship between the Babalawo, the singer and his parents.

The source said Destiny Boy's parents knew that he used to go to Oba Edu for spiritual work. She added that his parents had often been present whenever he gave him anything to use, which was also shared online.

"I am surprised that his father can cry now that Oba Edu did Destiny Boy bad. They have accompanied him to the Babalawo about three times that I know about," the source said.

Destiny Boy's sister addresses rumours

Legit.ng also reported that Destiny Boy’s elder sister reacted to the viral voice note their mother sent to the singer before his death, which trended after he died.

She shared why her mother used such words, as she shut down rumours concerning her brother’s controversial death. She slammed the critics and shared the true reason their mother used those words against him, sparking reactions from netizens.

