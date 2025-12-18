Superstar singer Davido opened up during a relaxed livestream with Carter Efe, sharing bold thoughts about Afrobeats’ future

The singer names three younger stars he believes are next in line after himself, Wizkid, and Burna Boy

Beyond that, he also revealed two international superstars he dreams of collaborating with

Afrobeats superstar David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has shared his thoughts on who he believes will carry the global Afrobeats movement forward after the current generation of heavyweights.

The DMW boss made the revelation during a recent livestream with content creator Carter Efe, where he spoke candidly about music, legacy, and the future of the genre.

Davido, Wizkid, and Burna Boy are widely regarded as Afrobeats’ “Big 3,” having pushed Nigerian music to unprecedented global heights over the past decade.

Davido says Asake, Rema, and Omah Lay will take over Afrobeats after the Big 3. Photos: Davido, Wizkid.

But according to Davido, the next era is already taking shape.

While responding to a question from the host about the future of Afrobeats, the Grammy nominee confidently named three artists he believes will dominate the scene after the current leaders.

He stated:

“Asake, Omah Lay and Rema are the next GOATs of Afrobeats."

All three artists have enjoyed massive success in recent years, breaking streaming records and selling out international venues.

Asake rose to prominence under Olamide’s YBNL label with his fusion of Fuji-inspired sounds and street anthems. Rema has become one of Afrobeats’ biggest global exports, while Omah Lay is known for his emotionally rich sound and loyal fanbase.

Davido’s comment quickly became a talking point online, with fans debating whether his picks were accurate or if other artists deserved mention.

Beyond discussing Afrobeats’ future, Davido also spoke about his personal musical aspirations. During the livestream, he revealed two international stars he hopes to work with one day.

He shared:

“I would love to do a song with Rihanna. I think me and Rihanna would make some dope music. Kehlani as well."

Netizens react to Davido's prediction

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@enkal.i stated:

"The way people don’t respect Asake , next rated what ? That guy is big already"

@home_of_gist_ noted:

"This is what wizkid couldn’t do for him. After singing for him doing everything to promote Wizkid even go on road with only his boxers to dance and promote wizkid music, but Wizkid never promoted him or appreciate him"

@smiilin111 wrote:

"I beg Make Una help me beg Davido To please forgive me I beg I take almighty God beg Una I beg Make Una help me tags am"

Davido says he would like to collaborate with Kehlani and Rihanna. Photos: Davido.

