Davido has hailed the INEC for presenting the certificate of return to his uncle and Osun state governor-elect, Ademola Adeleke

The singer also apologised for his earlier outburst on Twitter over the delay by the commission in presenting the certificate

After Adeleke was announced the winner of the Osun guber election, the presentation was delayed, and Davido had to call IEC out

Popular Nigerian Afrobeat singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has hailed the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for finally presenting the certificate of return to his uncle and Osun state governor-elect, Ademola Adeleke.

In a Tweet on Wednesday, July 20, the singer also apologised for earlier calling the agency out on Twitter over the delay in the certificate presentation.

Dadido has commended INEC for taking action. Credit: @inecnigeria @davido

Source: Instagram

The singer quoted the news of the presentation of the certificate of return to his uncle and wrote:

“You do well @inecnigeria, no vex for yesterday ❤️”

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Check out his tweet below:

Davido back in the studio

In a later tweet, the singer announced he was back in the studio, having finished his mission in Osun state. In the tweet, he explained that he put his career and family name on the line for the Osun election but thanked God it was a victory for them.

He also said the whole journey, from the first time they lost to now when they won, was like God testing the family to know if they believed in Him. “But we had faith,” he said.

Check out the tweet below:

Davido raises alarm over INEC's delay in presenting his uncle's certificate of return

Legit.ng earlier reported that the singer called out the Independent National Electoral Commission on Twitter over the delay in presenting the certificate of return to his uncle, Ademola Adeleke, who won the Osun governorship election.

The singer took to his verified Twitter page on Tuesday morning, July 19, to say that 48 hours after the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) victory at the Osun polls, they were yet to receive the certificate of return from the electoral commission.

He also warned the INEC that no one should tamper with the will of the Osun people.

Source: Legit.ng