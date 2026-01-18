Chef T responds to a critic who accused her of being chaotic and condescending on her cooking show, Delicious or Disaster, demanding proof of the claims

The popular food blogger explained her personal contributions to the show and urged those who dislike her approach to block her on all platforms instead of tagging her in negative posts

Chef T's video sparked mixed reactions online, with some fans supporting her while others insisted that the show's judging style remains harsh and condescending

Popular Nigerian chef and food blogger Tolani Tayo-Osikoya, widely known as Chef T or Diaryofakitchenlover, has responded strongly to a critic who accused her of being “chaotic and condescending” on her cooking competition show, Delicious or Disaster.

The response came in a video shared on social media, where Chef T defended her conduct and challenged the critic, Mimi, to present proof of the claims.

Chef T, who has built a loyal following on YouTube and Instagram, addressed the backlash after Mimi tagged her in a post describing the show as a “humiliation ritual” and calling the judges “pretentious” and lacking real culinary knowledge.

The critic particularly targeted Chef T, claiming she constantly belittled contestants and had no business hosting the show.

Chef T responds to Mimi

In her video, Chef T made it clear she doesn’t usually respond to criticism unless she’s tagged directly.

She expressed disappointment that Mimi, who wasn’t a participant on the show, felt confident enough to judge her character based on short clips.

“You didn't go on the show. I am sure you watched just a few clips from the show, and you look at me from head to toe and call me condescending. Please bring us a clip from where I was condescending to anybody on that show,” she said.

Chef T also explained her personal contributions to the show, revealing that she awards ₦1 million to contestants from her own pocket.

She questioned why her generosity was overlooked when she could have used the money for other purposes.

“I could have used that money to go on holiday or fly business class, but I chose to support young chefs.”

She urged those who dislike her approach to block her on all platforms instead of tagging her in negative posts.

“If you don’t like me, block me everywhere. Don’t trigger me on social media,” she said, adding that her judging style is meant to encourage growth, not humiliation.

Wrapping up her response, Chef T emphasised that Delicious or Disaster remains a project she’s proud of and won’t abandon because of online criticism.

“Enough is enough. May they not rubbish your hard work,” she concluded.

Chef T’s video has sparked mixed reactions online, with fans and critics weighing in on the ongoing debate about the show’s tone and judging style.

Netizens react to Chef T's response

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@herdaeholuwah said:

"lol I wish she was open to constructive criticism. The show just gets worse. There's nothing brutal about it. Ire ohhh."

@Dedecami commented:

"When I saw the judges, I burst laugh. You think being a content Creator is a criteria to judge cooking shows. Nigerians and anyhowness."

@treatpworld wrote:

"Make she use the money go on holiday!!! It is very simple, your choice of judges are wrong, they speak condescending and wrongly to the contestants. You have a good idea in that show but…"

@sisiolojuede opined:

"She should work on the show; most People are complaining of the same thing."

@Wit_sender reacted:

"She's still condescending with this video !!! 'You had the nerves to tag me.' Aunty even Guinness world record holder knows how to handle criticism well and you won't see her come here to say all these."

@EngrObichukwu said:

"But it's not a lie. The way she speaks to some of the contestants isn't really nice. I watched one episode and I didn't like the way she called out the girl for not using an ingredient she picked from the pantry."

@cisca_xoxo commented:

"If e sure for her, make she come talk this thing for twitter. Very condescending human being. And her condescending unkind judges as well. So u can't take brutal Criticism and honesty but u can talk to adults anyhow like they're ur children. Off the road abeg, don't anger me."

