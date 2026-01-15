A Nigerian lady has cried out on social media after having an unexpected experience with a client who ordered a cake

A Nigerian baker took to social media to share a bizarre encounter with a client who had ordered a cake for his girlfriend's birthday.

The lady disclosed that the man had suddenly called off the celebration and instead asked them to eat the cake themselves.

The baker's tweet sparked lots of reactions, with many netizens expressing shock at the situation.

According to @cereliza, the client had initially approached them with a straightforward request to bake a cake for his girlfriend's special day.

However, things took an unexpected turn when he contacted them later, in a state of distress, and asked that they eat the cake instead of delivering it.

It seemed like something had gone wrong in the man's relationship, causing him to retrace his steps and halt his original plans.

Speculations had it that the couple might have fallen out, possibly with the girlfriend ending the relationship, causing the man's hasty decision to cancel the birthday plans.

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the post.

Mike said:

"Eat it first then go and see him and ask what happened. We need the whole story."

Yani said:

"Oh dear, that’s a sticky situation, let’s hope she loves the crumbs!"

Maryam said:

"Sounds like the cake didn't make it to the party Was there a delivery issue or something?"

Oshare said:

"He was the 4th on the queue. She had 3 other bfs. If you didn’t know, you would think that it was a church thanksgiving service and that the girl was the pastor. Each bf had their turn to present gifts. Na beg we de beg my guy for here since."

M_Jenist said:

"She must've served him a breakfast meal more delicious than the cake, and he cried because he never knew that anything could taste better than your cake."

Tollyman said:

"Omo make una enjoy jor. Cakes are meant to be eaten. I guess he founds out another person eating his cake so he decided to be nice."

MJenist said:

Ms LJ said:

"That’s how my friend ordered glasses for his babe, later called me that I should pick the glass and take. And I’ve been praying for glasses."

Sexey said:

"A friend called me today to escortt him to his girlfriend's birthday. He plans to propose to her. I can't begin to imagine what might go wrong. Will kip you posted."

Mitigation added:

"That’s why men should put the least effort and remain detached. The more you. Give, the more you expect."

