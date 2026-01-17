Kunle Afod’s wife, Desola, responded to critics amid rumours of her relationship with Fuji singer Malaika

She emphasised choosing peace, leaving judgment to God, and addressed social media trolls

The celebrity wife’s post caught the attention of both her fans and followers as they weighed in

Desola Afod, wife of Nollywood actor Kunle Afod, has broken her silence on the criticism surrounding her rumoured relationship with Fuji singer Malaika.

Taking to her Instagram page, the mother of boys shared a strong message to those speaking negatively about her.

Desola Afod breaks her silence on critics amid rumours with Malaika. Credit: @desolaafod, @malaika

She emphasised that she chooses to maintain peace and leave judgment to God.

In her post, she wrote:

"To everyone speaking ill of me @desolaafod, I choose peace, and I leave the rest to God to JUDGE YOU AND YOUR BUSINESS. READ THAT AGAIN."

See her post below:

Legit.ng earlier reported that Kunle Afod's wife attracted attention online after responding to criticism over a video with Fuji singer Malaika.

The mother of four had posted the video on her Instagram page, showing herself in a friendly moment with the singer.

Kunle Afod’s wife reacts as her encounter with Malaika goes viral. Credit: @desolaafod

However, the clip did not sit well with a social media user who accused her of embarrassing her husband publicly.

The critic claimed Desola was “dating” the singer and advised her to keep such relationships private.

The comment read: “Embarrassing your husband in public is not fair. You’re dating him! Keep it private.”

In a sharp response, Desola dismissed the accusation and fired back at the critic. She stated that people should hide relationships only when they are not proud of who they are associated with.

Making it clear she had no intention of explaining herself, she added that she would not be debunking any rumours.

“If e reach your turn, hide it when you date better people. Aye gbogbo yin maa baje ni. I no go debunk anything,” she wrote, ending her message with the phrase “Aura for aura.”

The response quickly drew attention online, with many fans praising her confidence, while others continued to debate the situation.

This is not the first time the Afods have had to address public scrutiny.

In an interview last year, Kunle Afod described his wife as the backbone of their marriage, noting that every home faces challenges and crediting Desola as “the best woman ever.”

In 2024, the actor also shut down rumours of impregnating a woman in Mushin, joking that the alleged women only existed as “ghosts.” Around the same period, a troll accused him of having an affair in Ibadan. Desola firmly defended her husband, stating she would not leave him regardless of circumstances.

While celebrating Kunle Afod’s 50th birthday, Desola openly spoke about the difficulties of being married to a celebrity.

She admitted the journey had not been easy but maintained her stance against divorce, pledging to stand by her husband and the father of her children.

Reactions to Desola Afod's post

ogunlanaoluwatoyinadeola said:

"My beautiful woman, enjoy urself to the fullest 💋💋."

dekemzcraft said:

"Enjoy your self celeb tia 😍😍😍❤️❤️❤️."

yorubadtboi said:

"Enjoy ur self ma 👏."

olaluwakitan said:

"Enjoy your self 😍😍😍."

olori.akinbulu01 said:

"Enjoy ur life the way it pleases u and leave haters. Don't post about haters all d time so that u can maintain ur relevance. No bad energy."

amz_gold said:

"Dede...Omo Afod...enjoy."

olurodefunmilayo said:

"Just ignore negativity and move like it doesn't exist,focus on the focus."

akejuadam said:

"@desolaafod fine girl Dey ogba Dey MUSHIN BREED up omo adugbo."

