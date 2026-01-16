BBNaija’s Phyna blasted police officers for blocking her vehicle abruptly in the center of the road

The outspoken star reminded the officers of her public status, demanding to know why her car was specifically "selected" for the random interrogation

Refusing to back down, the reality star threatened to contact senior police command officials to report the conduct of the men on duty

Reality TV star and former BBNaija winner, Phyna, found herself in a tense exchange with a police officer after her car was stopped abruptly in the middle of a busy Nigerian road.

The incident, captured in a now-circulated video, showed the actress challenging the officer’s action, arguing that police cannot randomly flag down motorists without proper positioning or procedure.

Visibly irritated, Phyna stepped out and demanded clarity.

“Oga, I am a celebrity. How dare you stop me and say what you said?” she exclaimed during the heated confrontation.

Throughout the exchange, Phyna stressed that she had never witnessed police officers blocking vehicles in the middle of the road.

To her, the method used by the officer posed a danger not only to her vehicle but to every other motorist on the road.

“You need police to park on the road and stop. You’re not allowed to stop like this,” she said firmly while gesturing toward the officer’s position on the road.

The reality star insisted that officers are expected to stand at a safe, visible point and follow procedure instead of selecting random cars from moving traffic.

Phyna repeatedly questioned why her car had been targeted.

With growing frustration, she instructed her driver not to engage physically with the officers, emphasising her preference for lawful resolution.

She then revealed her intention to reach out to senior members of the police command to verify whether such roadside stops are permissible.

“I want to call the authorities. Let’s ask them if this is how they train you to stop people,” she said angrily.

Watch the video of the fight below:

Reactions trail Phyna's fight video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@qoseem_kayode stated:

"No be this kind behaviour we won dae support against police abeg, them never even ask them anything she just dae shout"

@Mr_Allegedly wrote:

"Don’t be too fast to call you backbone. Because u know it ur only alternative. If I them come get level pass the Stephine na you and Stephine go start to beg. Meanwhile Na who wan marry kolu be this ??? Na dey call another man baby. Abi na kolu dey drive"

@PurpleFrenz commented:

"This girl is the definition of fuulishness. And I always thought tacha was the most fuulish bbn participate not knowing phyna and tacha de drag that position"

@dave23401 shared:

"Police has the right to stop and search anywhere mos especially when there is an insecurity alert in that region or community ,so what stupid celebrity are you talking about!! Very Ill mannered girl"

