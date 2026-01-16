BBNaija Season 7 winner Phyna said she has still not received the ₦100 million prize she won in 2022

The reality star said public disbelief forced her to speak out again, explaining that years of waiting and repeated delays have affected her life and career

Her revelation sparked mixed reactions from Nigerians, with some questioning her credibility, while others demanded accountability from MultiChoice Nigeria

Big Brother Naija Season 7 winner, Ijeoma Josephina Otabor, better known as Phyna, has raised fresh concerns over unpaid prizes from the reality show.

In a video now trending online, she revealed that the organisers are yet to give her the full ₦100 million package promised after her victory in 2022.

Phyna explained that many doubted her when she first spoke about the issue, but she insists the money is still outstanding.

She said her frustration comes not only from the delay but also from the disbelief of the public who question her claims.

According to her, the situation has left her feeling betrayed by the platform that brought her fame.

The reality star’s latest outcry adds to years of complaints about the prize package.

A major point of contention is the 1 Bitcoin pledged by sponsor Quidax Global. Since her win, the cryptocurrency has surged in value, now worth over ₦100 million.

Phyna maintains that this, along with other benefits, has not been delivered.

She has repeatedly accused Multichoice Nigeria, the show’s organisers, of withholding parts of the prize.

These include cash equivalents, a trip for two, and product supplies from other sponsors. Phyna believes the delays have negatively affected her career and personal life, forcing her to speak out despite criticism.

Multichoice, on its part, has previously stated that all obligations to the winner were fulfilled.

However, Phyna continues to insist otherwise, saying the lack of payment has pushed her to the point of making her grievances public.

In her words, Phyna said:

“When I came online, people didn’t believe me. BBNaija still hasn’t given me the ₦100 million I won.”

Watch the video below:

Fans react to Phyna's allegations

Fans expressed mixed feelings about Phyna's claims, with some demanding accountability and others questioning her credibility.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@rx_eni said:

"Jeez!!!! Omor! What a lawless country! Sue the franchise… get a whole lot more than you won; funny thing is because they are global, you might be able to get international legal support."

@edensvacation commented:

"She started live streaming and now she is chasing clout to be seen....all na hassle, continue jare! You better don't take all she is doing recently online seriously, na business 😂😂"

@c.h.i_d.e.r.a.a wrote:

"Why be say na only you dem no give....Nobody came out to say anything aside you."

@itz_suredaddy_official reacted:

"If she wasn't paid then BBnaija needs to be investigated and they stop the mumu gaslighting."

@itz.diamond.96 opined:

"Since which season na only you dey give us this story out of people wey don win bbn o 😢"

@sammy_richie_ika_ said:

"But you said it on interview with Egungun that they paid you through Monica na."

Phyna confronts police over unlawful road stop

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Phyna confronted police officers who abruptly stopped her vehicle in the middle of a busy Nigerian road without proper procedure.

She questioned why her car was specifically targeted and reminded the officers of her celebrity status.

Phyna said police are not allowed to flag down motorists randomly from moving traffic, insisting that they must park safely and use visible points for stops.

She cited the danger that this method posed not only to her but to other road users, demanding to know if such tactics were official training.

