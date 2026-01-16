More details about a lady allegedly arrested by Mercy Johnson's husband have emerged online

Appealing to the actress' husband, Izzy Ogbeide disclosed that the lady's wedding was just weeks away

She also sent a message to the Nollywood star and her politician husband, pleading for the lady's release

Nigerian content creator Izzy Ogbeide has weighed in on the arrest of a lady, Eddie Bliss, who made bold claims about actress Mercy Johnson's husband, Prince Okojie.

Recall that the lady went viral in 2025 after accusing Prince Okojie of alleged infidelity and involvement in a side relationship.

In 2026, reports surfaced online that the lady had been arrested, with the likes of social media critic VeryDarkMan calling out Mercy and her husband. According to him, he had received several messages about the detained lady and decided to address the issue publicly.

Reacting, Ogbeide urged Mercy to secure the lady's release ahead of her wedding in February, revealing that her fiancé had been running helter-skelter since her arrest.

“Next month is the wedding of the girl that was arrested. Please help us beg your husband to release her. Next time when she sees Cutie Juls page, nobody will tell her to run,” Izzy Ogbeide said in part in the video.

"Please ma,na next month be her wedding. Please forgive her," she added in a caption.

The video of Izzy Ogbeide begging Mercy Johnson and her husband on the viral lady's behalf is below:

Reactions as Izzy Ogbeide begs Mercy Johnson, husband

The video has sparked debates on free speech and defamation as netizens shared diverse opinions. Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, read the comments below:

major2634562 comemnted:

"Make she prospone her wedding.. of her wedding mean alot to her she won't come online to be defaming."

sandysbakery1 said:

"She's getting married and yet she's slandering another woman's home. .. nogha revba. Oghe tuagbe. Omo na nuvuvu Mahendra vbe ne'ode rehe."

dollarbill_cali reacted:

"Your own will never spoil, you always Dey scatter my head you do well."

prese_touch said:

"Make she do wedding inside prison next time if she see amebo she gho run."

topchild_ said:

"They have no right to detained her in police station, take her to court or free her.. Mumu country with intimidation."

joelmiras_collection commented:

"She never marry and she Dey spoi* person own make she remain there."

obele_agu_official said:

"Na Allegedly go put all this content creators for problems."

mercygold commented:

"She be werey o so she get wedding a head of her and she’s running mouth like leakage tap Abeg make she do the wedding for kirikiri there make she brake record😂 madam pls forgive the non@ence girl, sin no more elenu ja wire."

Mercy Johnson speaks up for Regina Daniels

Legit.ng previously reported that Mercy Johnson spoke out on behalf of her colleague Regina Daniels amid the controversy surrounding her marriage with Ned Nwoko.

The actress expressed concern over what she described as a troubling case of injustice.

Reacting to Mercy's post, a netizen said,

"This shouldn't just be a movement. Them suppose arrest Epa for wrong use of power.

