Lead City University in Oyo State, Ibadan, has opened applications for its 2026/2027 academic session

The institution announced that it has set its minimum Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination cut-off score

In a social media post, the university's admission body released further admission requirements for JAMB candidates

Lead City University, located in Ibadan, Oyo State, has announced its official admission requirements for the 2026/2027 academic session.

The management released the guidelines on social media following the conclusion of the 2026 Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) examinations.

The Lead City University announces its official requirements for its aspirants. Photo credit: Lead City University

Source: UGC

Lead City University releases admission requirements

The private institution opened its application portal for prospective undergraduate and postgraduate students across multiple disciplines.

In a publication shared on its official LinkedIn page, the university disclosed its benchmarks to guide aspirants seeking placement.

According to the management, candidates who choose the institution must meet specific academic performance standards to secure admission.

Lead City University releases JAMB cut-off mark

The guidelines specified that applicants need a minimum UTME score of 160. Additionally, candidates must present at least five relevant O'Level credits obtained in not more than two sittings.

The university statement on LinkedIn read:

"Applications are now open into the 2026/2027 Academic Session at Lead City University!

With over 200 accredited undergraduate and postgraduate programmes, state-of-the-art facilities, experienced faculty, and a vibrant campus community, Lead City University remains a preferred destination for students seeking quality education and a rewarding university experience.

📚 Admission Requirements

* Minimum UTME score of 160

* At least Five (5) relevant O'Level credits obtained in not more than two sittings

If you aspire to build a career in the Engineering, Health Sciences, Social Sciences, Arts, Education, Communication, or Technology, Lead City University offers a pathway to achieving your dreams.

Take the next step toward your future today.

UNILAG releases notice for Post-UTME screening exercise

Legit.ng had earlier reported that UNILAG announced the commencement of its 2026/2027 Post-UTME registration with defined application timelines.

Source: Legit.ng