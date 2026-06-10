Lead City University Announces 2026 JAMB Cut-Off Mark and Admission Requirements for Aspirants
- Lead City University in Oyo State, Ibadan, has opened applications for its 2026/2027 academic session
- The institution announced that it has set its minimum Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination cut-off score
- In a social media post, the university's admission body released further admission requirements for JAMB candidates
Lead City University, located in Ibadan, Oyo State, has announced its official admission requirements for the 2026/2027 academic session.
The management released the guidelines on social media following the conclusion of the 2026 Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) examinations.
Lead City University releases admission requirements
The private institution opened its application portal for prospective undergraduate and postgraduate students across multiple disciplines.
In a publication shared on its official LinkedIn page, the university disclosed its benchmarks to guide aspirants seeking placement.
According to the management, candidates who choose the institution must meet specific academic performance standards to secure admission.
Lead City University releases JAMB cut-off mark
The guidelines specified that applicants need a minimum UTME score of 160. Additionally, candidates must present at least five relevant O'Level credits obtained in not more than two sittings.
The university statement on LinkedIn read:
"Applications are now open into the 2026/2027 Academic Session at Lead City University!
With over 200 accredited undergraduate and postgraduate programmes, state-of-the-art facilities, experienced faculty, and a vibrant campus community, Lead City University remains a preferred destination for students seeking quality education and a rewarding university experience.
📚 Admission Requirements
* Minimum UTME score of 160
* At least Five (5) relevant O'Level credits obtained in not more than two sittings
If you aspire to build a career in the Engineering, Health Sciences, Social Sciences, Arts, Education, Communication, or Technology, Lead City University offers a pathway to achieving your dreams.
Take the next step toward your future today.
UNILAG releases notice for Post-UTME screening exercise
Legit.ng had earlier reported that UNILAG announced the commencement of its 2026/2027 Post-UTME registration with defined application timelines.
Source: Legit.ng
Oluwadara Adebisi (Human Interest Editor) Adebisi Oluwadara is a Human Interest Editor who joined Legit.ng in January 2026. He has over seven years of experience in press release writing and journalism. He graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, in 2021 with a bachelor's degree in Food Science and Technology. However, he was mentored in journalism and became a certified journalist after completing the Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. He can be reached at oluwadara.adebisi@corp.legit.ng