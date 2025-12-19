Mercy Johnson’s husband broke his silence following widespread side chick allegations around their marriage

The politician and philanthropist released a new video as he teased his fans and followers amid the growing controversy

The allegations, which began circulating on social media, sparked intense debate concerning the social media post

Prince Odi Okojie, the husband of Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson, has broken his silence after being accused of impregnating his side chick.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Stella Dimoko Korkus' blog said Johnson was feuding with her husband's side girlfriends.

Mercy Johnson's husband responds quietly amid growing online speculation.

The blogger said that the politician impregnated one of them, increased her lifestyle, but failed to disguise his traces.

According to the news platform, Mercy, who was on his trail, discovered and was able to reach the side chick with the help of others who assisted her in feeding the side chick a mixture that resulted in the removal of her alleged stepchild.

In response, Johnson shared loving photographs of herself and her spouse on Instagram, claiming that she hadn't slept because 'no sleep for the wicked.'

The man joined his wife in denying the rumours by sharing a loving video of them at their daughter Angel’s 10th birthday party.

Watch the video below:

Mercy and her husband celebrated their 14th wedding anniversary in August, complete with family photos.

Mercy characterised her spouse as a buddy and a source of strength, crediting God for their support.

She observed how people said no to their union, but God said yes, and how others attempted to destroy their marriage, but God kept repairing it all.

In other news, Mercy has announced her family as her top priority. While uploading a beautiful video of herself, her husband, and their four children, she remarked that her family is all she has and that everything is important.

Mercy Johnson's husband sets the record straight amid cheating rumours.

She characterised them as her team and mentioned that they would always call her mother.

Mercy Johnson's husband sparks reactions

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

evelyn.ambi said:

"So beautiful to watch ❤️❤️❤️❤️ No body is asking me what I want for Christmas 🙇‍♀️."

rukayatsalihu046 said:

"So beautiful to watch 😍😍."

ojograceanthony said:

"I love both of u , ya a perfect match ❤️❤️❤️."

okojie6589 said:

"Enjoy life . You worked hard for where you are now. You should have invited Comrade Oshiomola baba and President Tinubu."

nuella_concept said:

"Pls who will do Xmas for me ooo."

okojie6589 said:

"Shake what your mama gave ya. Shake it but don’t break it. Esan/P/H Oyee. Money na water. Sea never dries."

raphaelamaka said:

"Mercy is not sleeping ooo."

hiddentreasurecloset2 said:

"SIDE CHICK WILL NOW B CRYING IF ONLY ITS TRUE 😍😍😂😂😂."

hiddentreasurecloset2 said:

"I LOVEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEE MERCY ❤️❤️."

Mercy Johnson speaks up for Regina Daniels

Legit.ng also reported that Mercy Johnson spoke on behalf of her colleague Regina Daniels, amid the controversy surrounding her marriage to Ned Nwoko.

The actress expressed concern over what she described as a troubling case of injustice.

Reacting to Mercy's post, a netizen said, "This shouldn't just be a movement. They suppose to arrest Epa for wrong use of power.

