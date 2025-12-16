They Nigerian actress Mercy Johnson caught the attention of many online with a cryptic post she made online

Rumours recently went viral, narrating how the actress’ husband was involved with side chicks and her actions towards them

In a recent update, the movie star made a post online flaunting herself and her husband while making a cryptic statement

Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson has reacted sarcastically to rumours about her marriage to politician Prince Odi Okojie.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Stella Dimoko Korkus' blog stated Johnson was feuding with her husband's side girlfriends.

Mercy Johnson speaks up amid allegations of marital drama with husband’s side chick. Credit: @mercyjohnsonokojie

Source: Instagram

The blogger stated that the politician impregnated one of them, increased her lifestyle, but failed to disguise his tracks.

According to the site, Mercy, who was on his trail, discovered and reached the side chick with the help of others, who assisted her in feeding the side chick a mixture that resulted in the removal of the child.

In response, Johnson shared loving photographs of herself and her spouse on Instagram, claiming that she hadn't slept because:

"No sleep for the wicked." “Omo, no sleep for the wicked. I never sleep.”

See her post below:

Legit.ng earlier reported that Mercy Johnson's marriage became a topic of discussion following a heartwarming video of her hyping her husband and lawmaker Prince Okojie.

Mercy, in anticipation of the festive season, was seen praising her husband, who appeared to be busy on his phone. She also sang to the song "Men Dey" by Anyidons.

The heartwarming display between the Nollywood couple, however, went viral on the social media platform X, formerly Twitter, following conversations about a lady's bold allegations about Mercy's husband.

In the video that has circulated on social media, it was claimed that the politician, who currently serves as the Federal Representative for Esan North East/Esan South East Constituency, impregnated his mistress and even purchased a mansion for her.

She also made allegations about the actress's involvement. The lady, however, alleged that Prince Okojie eventually broke up with the woman and was back with his wife.

The video of Mercy Johnson hyping her husband is below

Mercy Johnson trends online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

iamyvonnejegede said:

"This your caption 😂😂😂😂😂. I love it."

anita_chukwuu

"No be everything be shout and emotions. Na you teach me 😂😭."

mimiozigis

"The mother that mothered their collective mother😂😂😂😂."

debby_love20 said:

"I hear say one woman wanted to Judy Austin you but you patience ozokwor her nah true?? Abeg no block me oooh,nah question I ask 😂😂😂😂."

realchika_u said:

"Best in the game 😂😂😂😂 mama i troway salute 😂."

enioluwaofficial said:

"And me too I can’t sleep!😭."

empressnjamah said:

"MAKE I RECOMMEND SLEEPING PILLS?Only for the wicked ohhhh."

oge_inspired said:

"Na the matter I dey like this I don really confirm am I too wicked 😂😂😂."

chinaga03 said:

"You look amazing don't go slim like you did looking like skeleton.now this is the mercy we adore😍."

offical_snowwhite said:

"Seriously, I love to be wicked this days as they said, it saves me from too much talk."

Mercy Johnson speaks up for Regina Daniels

Legit.ng also reported that Mercy Johnson spoke out on behalf of her colleague Regina Daniels, amid the controversy surrounding her marriage to Ned Nwoko.

The actress expressed concern over what she described as a troubling case of injustice.

Reacting to Mercy's post, a netizen said, "This shouldn't just be a movement. They suppose to arrest Epa for wrong use of power.

Source: Legit.ng