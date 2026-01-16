Viral burial flyers for late gospel singer Omije Ojumi recently stirred confusion online

Gospel singer Alayo Melody reacted to the flyers as he addressed the deceased’s fans

Fans were advised to await official information regarding Omije Ojumi’s funeral, leaving many to react

Gospel singer Alayo Melody has debunked a viral burial flyer circulating on social media, claiming that funeral arrangements have been made for the late Evangelist Bunmi Akinnanu (Omije Ojumi).

The flyer, which has been widely shared online, listed the following funeral schedule:

Alayo Melody speaks out on Omije Ojumi’s fake burial flyers going viral. Credit: @alayomelodysingerintl, @omijeojumi

Source: Instagram

Tuesday 20th – Artist Night

Wednesday 21st – Burial Service at 10 am, LTV Blueroof

Thursday 22nd – Laid to rest at Redeemed Camp Private Cemetery (for family and closest friends)

Recall that the Nigerian gospel music industry suffered a great loss after Omije Ojumi passed away on Saturday, January 13, at a hospital in Lagos.

Reacting to the misinformation, Alayo Melody took to social media, urging fans to disregard the fake post. He wrote:

"False! False! False! ❌❌ Ignore it. ❌ Real information about Evangelist Bunmi Akinnanu (Omije Ojumi) will be posted soon."

The gospel music community has expressed grief over the death of Omije Ojumi.

Fans are urged to rely only on official announcements for funeral arrangements to avoid further confusion.

See the post below:

Legit.ng earlier reported that Alayo, in a video he shared via his social media pages on Thursday, January 14, expressed appreciation to Nigerians for their support for the deceased when she was alive.

"But what God has written, no one can change it," he said, speaking in Yoruba.

He also directed special thanks to Prophet Taiwo and Sam Ojo, disclosing that there were plans to fly Omije Ojumi to India, but at the time the application was approved, she was not fit to fly, according to the doctors, which made her remain in Nigeria until she died.

Alayo Melody warns prophets

The gospel singer also addressed Nigerian prophets who share prophecies of death about celebrities on social media.

He advised them to stop sharing death visions about popular figures on social media, stating that they should either contact the person involved personally or pray on their behalf.

Alayo Melody shares explains Omije Ojumi’s fake burial flyers. Credit: omijeojumi

Source: Instagram

Alayo shared how haters of public figures could go diabolical to ensure the prophecies come to pass.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that an old prophecy, which Omije Ojumi allegedly ignored, resurfaced on social media after her death.

Netizens react to Bunmi Akinnanu (Omije Ojumi)'s fake flyer

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

damilolakemi said:

"Awon Blogger ati Eyan mi ma Ya were ke !! 😢😢😢.. Since the Day Her Demise has been Announced some tiktoker never have Peace Always setting Camera 😢😢."

ruth_edoburun_anaghinor

"Omg this is not fair nah haba😢."

slaybyjummy said:

"Omo wtff is wrong with some people 😢."

alasepe_funke said:

"But why 😢😢😢 what's wrong with these people, and some people will believe it, especially on that Facebook."

portable_alaga1

"But who are these people?"

funmi_lola14 said:

"Nawa o Nigerians 😢."

_oluwaobafemi said:

"It is crazy, but I'm not surprised."

horpeyemi_errandservice said:

"Hahaaa kilode why all this now, what type of country is this tori Olorun 🤦‍♀️."

lanrepictures said:

"Bloggers isonu using death to chase clout."

wardrobe_options said:

"What Is Wrong With Our People Tori Olorun."

may_funds said:

"Some people are just mad 😢."

Prophecy naming who spiritually attacked Omije Ojumi trends

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that after the sad news of the death of Omije Ojumi was announced, an old prophecy about her resurfaced online.

The video, which was recorded in November 2025, captured a cleric claiming that the sickness Omije Ojumi was battling was not medical.

According to him, it was more spiritual than physical, as he alleged that an arrow had been spiritually fired at her with the intention of taking her life.

Source: Legit.ng