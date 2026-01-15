Omije Ojumi's death has continued to make waves, with her colleague Alayo Melody expressing appreciation to Nigerians for their support

The gospel singer also addressed prophets who shared prophecies about celebrities' deaths on social media

He advised them on what they should do instead, sparking reactions from Nigerians who demanded legal action

Gospel singer Alayo Melody has expressed appreciation to Nigerians, colleagues, prophets, and well-wishers who stood by his colleague, Bunmi Akinnaanu, aka Omije Ojumi, before her death.

Recall that the Nigerian gospel music industry suffered a great loss after Omije Ojumi passed away on Tuesday, January 13, at a hospital in Lagos.

Singer Alayo Melody warns prophets who shares prophecies of death online after Omije Ojumi's passing. Credit: alayomelody/omijeojumi

Source: Instagram

Alayo, in a video he shared via his social media pages on Thursday, January 14, expressed appreciation to Nigerians for their support for the deceased when she was alive.

"But what God has written, no one can change it," he said, speaking in Yoruba.

He also directed special thanks to Prophet Taiwo and Sam Ojo, disclosing that there were plans to fly Omije Ojumi to India, but at the time the application was approved, she was not fit to fly, according to the doctors, which made her remain in Nigeria until she died.

Alayo Melody warns prophets

The gospel singer also addressed Nigerian prophets who shared prophecies of death about celebrities on social media.

He advised them to stop sharing death visions about popular figures on social media, stating that they should either contact the person involved personally or pray on their behalf.

Singer Alayo Melody advises prophets against sharing prophecies of doom online after Omije Ojumi's passing. Credit: omijeojumi

Source: Instagram

Alayo shared how haters of public figures could go diabolical to ensure the prophecies come to pass.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that an old prophecy which Omije Ojumi allegedly ignored resurfaced on social media after her death.

The video of Alayo Melody expressing appreciation to Nigerians for the support shown towards late singer Omije Ojumi is below:

Reactions trail Alayo Melody's message

Reactions followed, with some Nigerians demanding legal action against prophets who shared death prophecies online. Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, read the comments below:

helenogbonna1 said:

"It's well. I also want to say we should not take any prophecy with levity or carnality. PRAYER is not always too much. May her soul rest in peace."

olori.productions commented:

"Whoever does it again, arrest him or her! Awon werey ti won ri ti ara won."

jdpdapreacher said:

"One prophet needs to serve as a scape goat for others to learn professionally. May the soul of the departed rip well 🙏 THANK you No.1."

marydiam0nd commented:

"I appreciate this sir, but I tell you, until one of them is arrested, they won’t stop, the only motive is to trend and be famous and instill fear in the heart of people so that when that thing finally happens people can respect them… If one of them is not used as a scapegoat they won’t stop."

horlhar_khunley commeted

"Hmmm. One prophet need to serve as a scape goat. Their own too much in this Africa especially Nigeria . Ologohun and Afose is real."

Prophecy naming who spiritually attacked Omije Ojumi trends

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that after the sad news of the death of Omije Ojumi was announced, an old prophecy about her resurfaced online.

The video, which was recorded in November 2025, captured a cleric claiming that the sickness Omije Ojumi was battling was not medical.

According to him, it was more spiritual than physical, as he alleged that an arrow had been spiritually fired at her with the intention of taking her life.

