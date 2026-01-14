A video of the late singer Bunmi Akinnaanu’s last birthday celebration has surfaced online after one of her colleagues shared it

In the clip, the singer was seen lying on a hospital bed while receiving treatment as her colleague, Alayo Melody, stood by her side to celebrate with her

He held a cake in his hand as he sang for the music star, while she danced from her bed and responded with “amen” to his prayers

Fans of late gospel singer Bunmi Akinnaanu have begun speculating about the illness that claimed her life.

A few days before her death, Prophet Segun Arole raised alarm online as he asked about the singer’s whereabouts and called out her colleagues for allegedly keeping silent about her condition.

Bunmi Akinnaanu: Fans react to Omije Ojumi singer's last moment in hospital on birthday. Photo credit@alayoemelody

Source: Instagram

Hours later, her family confirmed that she had passed away, with a viral video showing her body being taken away from a hospital.

In another clip currently making the rounds, her colleague Alayo Melody shared a video from her last birthday celebration while she was still receiving treatment on a hospital bed.

In the footage, Alayo Melody was seen holding a cake and singing for Akinnaanu, who danced from her bed as they both prayed that her next birthday would not be spent in the hospital.

Fans react to video of Omije Ojumi

Fans pray for the family of late singer Omije Ojumi, Bunmi Akinnaanu. Photo credit@omijeojumi

Source: Instagram

Following the video, fans were quick to share observations about the late singer’s health.

Many pointed out a patch on the left side of her chest, which they believe is linked to dialysis treatment.

Others, who claimed to be familiar with such symptoms, suggested that Bunmi may have been battling kidney-related issues.

They also cited the swelling on her leg in an earlier video where she sought spiritual help as another possible sign of her illness.

Recall that a video of the singer seeking solutions to her health challenges had previously gone viral, prompting an outpouring of prayers from fans.

Sarah Apekeola, who had appealed for financial support on her behalf, also gave updates about her condition before her unfortunate demise.

Here is the Instagram video of the singer below:

How fans reacted to Alayo Melody's video

Reactions have trailed the video shared by the gospel singer about her late colleague. Here are comments below:

@atilola_atilade stated:

"That’s dialysis patch I think."

@janet.bolaji shared:

"Yes this is definitely kidney issues she has a patch on her Left side."

@kellyeazy_ reacted:

"Show people love while they are still alive,when they can feel it, hear it, and be comforted by it. Don’t wait until words turn into regrets and flowers replace affection. Love is most powerful when it’s given in time."

@dambolus said:

"Kidney issues I guess. May her soul rest in peace."

@adetoun_realtor shared:

"oluwa have mercy.. give us good health."

@bukolami21 wrote:

"And when everything starts working out the way we’ve always wanted, may our health not be the price we pay for it."

What colleague posted about Omije Ojumi

Legit.ng previously reported an update shared by gospel singer Lanre Alawilese about Bunmi Akinnaanu, aka Omije Ojumi.

Colleagues of the popular singer had raised alarm and called for funds to assist with her medical expenses, while fans also called for prayers.

In his video, Lanre noted that Omije Ojumi was aware of the fundraising efforts and has tried her best, but it seems it was not enough.

Proofreading by James Ojo, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng