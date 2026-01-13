Prophet Segun Arole has reacted to the plight of gospel singer Bunmi Akinnanu in an emotional video shared online

The singer had earlier stirred concern after a viral clip showed her in pain and seeking help

Fans agreed with the cleric and joined him in calling out Omije Ojumi’s colleagues, asking about her whereabouts and why she had been left

Prophet Segun Arole has shown deep concern for ailing gospel singer Bunmi Akinnanu, popularly known as Omije Ojumi.

The music minister has been battling ill health after a heartbreaking video of her seeking spiritual help went viral in 2025.

Fans react to video of Prophet Segun Arole calling out gospel singers over Bunmi Omije Ojumi’s ailment. Photo credit@prophetsegunarole/@bunmiomijeojumi

Source: Instagram

At the time, her colleagues raised funds for her treatment and later shared updates that she was responding to care.

In a new video currently making the rounds online, the cleric was seen standing in front of what appeared to be his church as he emotionally asked about the singer’s current condition.

According to him, he had watched several videos showing Omije Ojumi in pain and appeals for financial support.

He questioned why people were only talking about prayers without giving clear updates on her whereabouts and health.

He added that Nigerians deserve to know whether she is now okay or if more money still needs to be raised for her treatment.

Prophet Segun Arole speaks out

In the emotional recording, Prophet Segun Arole called on those close to the singer to speak up.

Fans pray for gospel singer Bunmi Omije Ojumi over ailment. Photo credit@bunmiomijeojumi

Source: Instagram

He said he was raising the issue because, in the future, people might turn around to accuse clerics of abandoning her while she was battling for her life.

Fans react to Prophet Segun Arole’s message

Reacting, many fans and gospel music lovers agreed with the cleric. They said the singer’s condition crossed their minds during the festive period, but they had no clear information about her health.

They praised Arole for speaking out and dragged Omije Ojumi’s colleagues, saying that if anything happened to her, they would be the first to start mourning and posting pictures online.

Fans also joined the cleric in asking about Bunmi Omije Ojumi’s whereabouts and current state of health.

Here is the Instagram video of the cleric below:

How fans reacted to Segun Arole's video

Legit.ng compiled reactions of fans to the video made by the cleric. Here are comments below:

@omo_akinyele1 reacted:

"And if something later happen to her(Godforbid) you’ll see them being the first to post pictures…. Bunch of hypocrites."

@everdazzlerachy shared:

"I still thought of her just last week."

@geleyemi_jewellery commented:

"I thought of her during Christmas, I hope she is getting better, God will perfect her healing."

@olowoone wrote:

"we appreciate you sir."

Source: Legit.ng