Nigerian Afrobeat musician Seun Kuti has accused Afrobeats superstar Wizkid of stealing his "Big Bird" nickname during a recent livestream, urging the singer's fans to tell their favourite to be original.

The controversy erupted when a Wizkid supporter suggested that Kuti should change his nickname to avoid confusion with Wizkid's "Biggest Bird" nickname.

Kuti, the youngest son of legendary Afrobeat pioneer Fela Kuti, firmly rejected the suggestion and stood his ground on ownership of the name.

During the livestream session, Seun Kuti said he had been using the nickname long before Wizkid adopted a similar one.

He dismissed any idea of altering his identity to accommodate the Afrobeats star.

"Wizkid stole my name. Tell your fave to be original. Why are you telling me to change my name? Sorry, I can't change it. This name has been here since. Na me put first put am. I am not dragging it with anybody, please," he said.

The musician emphasised his refusal to quarrel over the issue but maintained that Wizkid should come up with his own things instead of copying established artistes.

Previous criticism of Wizkid's fanbase

This isn't the first time Kuti has publicly criticised Wizkid and his supporters.

The Afrobeat musician has previously called out Wizkid's fanbase for comparing the "Essence" hitmaker to his late father, Fela Kuti.

He labelled such comparisons disrespectful and ignorant, arguing that modern Afrobeats stars owe their success to Fela's foundational work but fail to honour it properly.

In recent interviews, Kuti described Wizkid's supporters as "the most ignorant in the world."

Watch Seun Kuti's video below:

Netizens react to the Big Bird controversy

@ceo_richy said:

"This one weh him face no show for glass house deh here deh yarn dust. How big bird and biggest bird take be the same thing. True true no be all the old people wise."

@mayyor_ commented:

"Make them collect this egbon phone abeg, the wiskid no even send wetin him Dey talk."

@KLEVERJARRET wrote:

"Manyewu na thief right from time even machala was stolen too his first single was stolen too."

@sybaddest26669 reacted:

"And dj tunez get mind link up with this kind person no b everything be cruise sometimes that small link up wey dj tunez do with am go make am Dey enter wizkid cus e don get the validation wey e want like that."

@iamsodeke opined:

"Bro Seun, leave wizkid and drag politicians. Fela was using everything to drag them, please continue doing what fela was doing not this one Abegi."

@justdoyouok___ said:

"Wizkid too like to copy. Recently wizkid start to copy the type of shoe burna Dey wear, He start to answer 'big bird' copy that from seun, before him Dey claim fela, he still copy fela. Morayo wey him give him daughter, him copy that from him mama name."

