Peter Okoye and Seun Kuti's fight has taken another dimension as Made decided to issue a warning on social media

Apparently, while having a back-and-forth with PSquare’s Peter Okoye over politics, Seun had been compared to his nephew

Made in his post on Twitter affirmed that their family is united, and they intend to keep it that way

The fight between P-Square's Peter Okoye and Seun Kuti has sparked a lot of reactions on social media and Seun's nephew, Made decided to issue a disclaimer.

In his tweet, the singer seemed to be replying claims of comparison between he and his uncle.

Made Kuti reacts to Seun Kuti and Peter Okoye's fight Photo credit: @peterpsquare/@madeakuti/@bigbirdkuti

Source: Instagram

Made respectfully urged people not to use him as a means to insult or disrespect his uncle.

The young man continued by saying their close-knit family is a united one, and the intention is to keep it that way.

"Good afternoon. Please do not use me as a tool to slight, insult or badmouth my Uncle. I’m not sure how we are perceived so I should clarify we stay united as a family and we intend on keeping it that way. Thank you."

View the tweet below:

Nigerians react to Made's tweet

The singer's tweet made the round across social media platforms and a lot of netizens commended Made's wisdom.

Read comments gathered below:

@UnclePamilerin:

"Made said Good afternoon "

@AbiodunSanusi01:

"Well done, Made. Don't fall for their gimmick."

folas_2cent:

"A very subtle message of family bond."

fortunista_by_ivy:

"Made is a well brought up Child! God bless you jare."

zz_zuleiha:

"Small matter, you don run add family group. Leave Made out of it o."

nwunye_bigman1:

"Exactly, leave Made out of this."

marsive_blessed:

"Omolomo! He use brain comot himself for the wahala o. Make dem sef follow Seun talk because Peter don dey lead like mad for the scoresheet."

pbellebeautyng

"As it should be. family love. But that doesn’t mean psquare wasn’t right tho."

P-square’s Peter slams Fela’s son Seun, calls Afrika Shrine local

The online quarrel started after Seun Kuti had slammed Peter Obi, Mr P's presidential candidate in the 2023 election, as an opportunist.

In reaction to this, Peter Okoye called Seun Kuti a failed musician who is only riding on his father's glory.

However, Mr.P seemed to have gone too far when he called Fela's Legacy the Afrika Shrine, a Local place where people got to smoke hemp.

Source: Legit.ng