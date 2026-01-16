Justice Ambrose Lewis-Allagoa rejected a fresh application by the NDLEA to suspend a previous order that unsealed the club

The Federal High Court sitting in Lagos has cleared Proxy Night Club, owned by controversial Lagos socialite, Pretty Mike, to resume full operations.

This is coming after dismissing a fresh attempt by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) to keep the venue sealed.

Delivering the ruling, Justice Ambrose Lewis-Allagoa held that the agency did not meet the legal threshold required to suspend an earlier court order permitting the nightclub to reopen pending the outcome of an appeal.

The ruling effectively reinstates the December 5, 2025, directive that the popular Victoria Island club must remain unsealed.

Judge faults NDLEA’s application against Pretty Mike

Justice Lewis-Allagoa noted that the NDLEA failed to request a suspension of a prior ruling delivered on November 28, which formed the foundation of the December 5 order the agency sought to halt.

According to the judge, the omission weakened the agency’s case and made its argument unsuitable for the relief being sought.

He added that the reasons the NDLEA listed in its appeal did not justify blocking the reopening of the club, especially as the matter was already under appellate review.

“The application falls short of the legal requirements needed to stop the enforcement of the subsisting order,” the judge ruled.

Pretty Mike's legal tussle with NDLEA

The controversy dates back to the night of October 26, 2025, when NDLEA operatives stormed Proxy Night Club in a widely publicised operation and arrested Pretty Mike alongside more than 100 patrons over allegations of drug-related offences.

Those arrested were arraigned in court days later, where they all pleaded not guilty before being granted bail on November 7.

The NDLEA subsequently asked the court to grant a temporary forfeiture of the club, arguing that it was linked to illegal drug activities. The court refused, citing the constitutional principle that suspects remain innocent until proven guilty and ordering that the club be unsealed.

Court warns NDLEA over compliance

During Thursday’s hearing, the court also approved an application for substituted service in a contempt case filed against the NDLEA Chairman for allegedly failing to obey court directives.

Justice Lewis-Allagoa cautioned the agency to comply fully with all orders of the court, noting that no institution is above judicial authority.

With this decision, Proxy Night Club is free to reopen while the case continues at the appellate level. Proceedings in the main criminal matter are scheduled for February 9 and 10, where the court is expected to address the charges more substantively.

