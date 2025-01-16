Nigerian socialite Pretty Mike is making headlines over his recent strange display at a nightclub in Lagos

A video made the rounds of the public figure’s display with a lady inside a bathtub at the establishment

Pretty Mike’s questionable moves had netizens querying him about his motives after the clip went viral

Nigerian socialite Mike Nwogu, aka Pretty Mike, was recently spotted bathing for a lady at a nightclub in Lagos.

Pretty Mike, known for his strange displays with women, took things to another dimension when he appeared to be cleaning a lady in public.

Nigerians react to trending video of Pretty Mike bathing for lady in nightclub. Photos: @prettymikeoflagos

In a video recorded by an onlooker, which later went viral, a bathtub was seen in one part of the nightclub, and an exotic dancer was soaking in it.

However, Pretty Mike took things a step further with the lady by scrubbing her body like he was bathing a child. The socialite carried a soapy sponge and spread the lady's legs to properly give her a scrub.

While this was happening, another clubgoer was seen raining cash on the scantily dressed lady inside the tub.

See the video below:

Reactions as Pretty Mike bathes for lady in nightclub

Pretty Mike’s bathtub display with the lady at the Lagos nightclub raised a series of questions from netizens after the video went viral. Some of them wondered about the socialite’s motives.

Read their comments below:

Stellaamaka123:

“Ladies please learn to respect yourselves. No be every offer you go accept.”

freda.ovi:

“NAWA O…NA RITUAL HIM DEY PERFORM?😂”

pukiddies:

“With this, we all agreed the guy no normal abi.”

kndrxx_':

“Baby let’s forget about my past. Her past:”

livywellness:

“He just does the weirdest and disgusting things to women, makes you wonder what he does behind closed doors.”

Goodness_umoh:

“Some girls no get shame n dignity .They want tell us that this man here no get sister that he can do this with?”

bukola_bbaby:

“People just live life anyhow.”

annabe1118:

“Sons and daughters of Sodom and Gomorrah 😡.”

glovibe1:

“Umu girls ha!”

ade.xo.xo:

“I know the economy is bad rn and things are hard but there are some nonsense jobs you need to start declining by as a lady.”

halimat_akande:

“Don't come for Pretty Mike, it is the lady that allowed herself become the object of entertainment that deserves the head hunting.”

frankie_josie00:

“A’ight, Diddler 1.0, I see ya! You ain’t slick😂”

olokobukola:

“Someone that has mental health issues.”

sir_kayode_kolawole:

“Lol maybe the girl no bath from home.”

danixtons:

“Pisses me off whenever i see his contents , like all the ladies he uses as objects, did they come from any homes at all?. Gutted FR”

Iyeh56:

“Because of girls like this . Men no rate other girls .because they feel say every girl is the same.”

billonairess_georgelyn:

“Disgusting.”

qazzyq:

“Omo the babe get better odour na why mike force her to take bath 🚿”

Myss_teema_:

“A grown adult acting this way! Ish 🤮”

chi_jade:

“Nigerian Diddy 😮”

trovella_ng:

“Why can’t he bath man nau. Mu mu ode.”

Boldstout:

“Anything for attention with this dude!”

loveandcaresurrogates:

“This is disgusting.”

Only1dono:

“Just a father bathing his daughter… Wonders shall never end”

Geraldineodey17:

“Guy is really weird.”

Adaku___:

“Omo things de sup for this lagos o.. e com b like say Sodom and Gomorrah na angel for where lagos state de.”

Pretty Mike arrives party with one eye

Legit.ng earlier reported that the socialite, in his usual fashion, caused a stir on social media with a wedding party he attended.

In order to address the current state of the country, Mike dressed as a one-eyed king, who led several blindfolded ladies into the venue.

Mixed reactions trailed Pretty Mike's entourage as netizens tried to make sense of his actions.

