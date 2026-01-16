The Lagos Command has deferred to the Zone 2 Command, which is now conducting a higher-level investigation under the direct purview of the IGP

The Lagos State Police Command said it has paused its investigation into sexual assault and murder allegations leveled against Pastor Chris Okafor, founder of the Mountain of Liberation and Miracle Ministries.

This comes after the inspector general of police (IGP) ordered a separate, higher-level probe currently being handled by Zone 2 Command under Abuja’s supervision.

Lagos police spokesperson Abimbola Adebisi confirmed on Thursday that the state command is stepping aside temporarily, reports The Cable.

Lagos police says it has deferred to the Zone 2 Command in the probe of Pastor Chris Okafor.

According to her, the development became necessary after discovering that the same allegations had already been petitioned at higher police levels.

Why Lagos Police stopped its probe of Okafor

According to the publication, Adebisi explained that the Lagos State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Panti, had initially begun work on the allegations after Commissioner Olohundare Jimoh directed them to move in.

The case gained national attention when an anonymous individual claimed online that they had been hired by the pastor to carry out killings—an allegation that prompted widespread calls for investigation.

In response, Lagos police also placed alleged victims under protective security.

But the update from the command suggests new complications.

“All the complainants we have been calling on have refused to show up,” Adebisi told stated.

According to her, the CP has now ordered a temporary halt:

“When Zone 2 is done, we will reopen ours. For now, we are not pressing further. We are not pushing the complainants.”

Okafor released on self-recognition

One day after an arrest warrant was issued earlier this month, Chris Okafor voluntarily turned himself in.

However, with the matter already before the office of the inspector general of police, the Lagos command confirmed that the cleric was released on personal recognition so he could continue engaging with Zone 2 investigators.

Adebisi clarified that running two investigations simultaneously would be improper: “It cannot be done at the same time. The matter is already with Zone 2 under the IGP.”

The accusations against Okafor reignited earlier claims made by Nollywood actress Doris Ogala.

She had, in the past, publicly accused Okafor of having a hand in her brother’s death through poisoning—an allegation that also drew significant public interest.

The new claims from the unnamed individual, who claimed to be hiding in Port Harcourt, escalated the situation and prompted the police’s initial swift action.

Pasto Chris Okafor was released from police custody based on self-recognition.

