The Supreme Court has dismissed an appeal filed by Aminu Sule Lamido, son of Sule Lamido, former governor of Jigawa State, over an undeclared $40,000 foreign currency case.

Details of the case

Aminu Sule Lamido was arrested by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on December 11, 2012, at the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport while attempting to board a flight to Cairo, Egypt.

The prosecution revealed that Aminu declared only $10,000 to the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), but an additional $40,000 was discovered, which was not disclosed on his currency declaration form.

He was charged before the Federal High Court, Kano, on a one-count offence of false declaration of foreign currency, contrary to the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act. On July 12, 2015, the court convicted Aminu and ordered him to forfeit 25 per cent of the undeclared sum to the federal government.

Appeals rejected at lower courts

Dissatisfied with the ruling, Aminu approached the Court of Appeal, Kaduna, seeking to overturn the conviction and set aside the forfeiture.

However, in a judgment delivered on December 7, 2015, the appellate court dismissed his appeal, upholding the trial court’s decision.

Supreme Court upholds verdict

Still aggrieved, Aminu escalated the matter to the Supreme Court, requesting that the judgments of the lower courts be nullified.

In a unanimous judgment delivered on Friday, the apex court dismissed the appeal, affirming the convictions and forfeiture orders of the trial and appellate courts.

A legal analyst commented,

“This judgment reinforces the importance of full compliance with foreign currency declaration laws. It sends a clear signal that attempts to circumvent statutory provisions will not be tolerated at any judicial level.”

The ruling effectively closes all avenues for Aminu Sule Lamido to contest the $40,000 undeclared currency conviction.

