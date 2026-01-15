A Federal High Court in Abuja has ordered hearing notices to be served on the Inspector-General of Police and the Attorney-General of the Federation in Omoyele Sowore’s ₦1.2bn fundamental rights suit

FCT, Abuja - A Federal High Court in Abuja has ordered that hearing notices be served on the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, and the Attorney-General of the Federation, Lateef Fagbemi, in a N1.2 billion fundamental rights suit filed by human rights activist and former presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore.

Sowore is challenging what he described as his unlawful arrest, detention, and physical assault by operatives of the Nigeria Police Force.

Abuja court gives orders to the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, and the Attorney-General of the Federation, Lateef Fagbemi, over a suit by Omoyele Sowore.

The suit lists the IGP, the Nigeria Police Force, the Commissioner of Police in the Federal Capital Territory, and the AGF as respondents.

The legal action followed Sowore’s re-arrest on October 23, 2025, at the Kuje Magistrate Court shortly after he was granted bail. The arrest was linked to his participation in the #FreeNnamdiKanuNow protest.

Sowore's suit: What happened at the court

At the court sitting, Justice Umar observed that none of the defendants or their legal representatives was present. The court consequently ordered that hearing notices be properly served on all the respondents to ensure their appearance.

Justice Umar adjourned the matter to March 10, 2026, for a definite hearing.

Speaking after the proceedings, Sowore’s counsel, Abubakar Marshal, criticised the conduct of the police, describing it as part of a broader pattern of impunity.

He insisted that peaceful protest is a constitutionally guaranteed right and argued that citizens who commit no offence should not be subjected to arrest or prosecution.

Marshal described the alleged actions of the police as an abuse of power, adding that the suit was aimed not only at securing justice for Sowore but also at safeguarding the fundamental rights of Nigerians.

Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, and the Attorney-General of the Federation, Lateef Fagbemi, face legal battle with Omoyele Sowore.

Among the reliefs sought in the suit are ₦1 billion in punitive damages, an additional ₦200 million in damages, the cost of litigation, and a public apology from the security agencies involved.

Sowore arrested in court

