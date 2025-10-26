NDLEA operatives have arrested socialite Pretty Mike and more than 100 people in Lagos club raid

The agency said the operation took place at Proxy Nightclub, Victoria Island, in the early hours of Sunday

The agency added that the raid followed credible intelligence on a suspected drug party

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency has arrested Lagos socialite Mike Eze Nwalie Nwogu, popularly known as Pretty Mike, along with over 100 persons during a midnight raid at a nightclub in Victoria Island, Lagos.

The operation, according to reports, was conducted in the early hours of Sunday, October 26, 2025, at Proxy Nightclub, located at 7 Akin Adesola Street, where officers allegedly discovered a drug party in progress, reports The Vanguard.

In a statement issued by the agency on Sunday, the NDLEA said its operatives had received credible intelligence suggesting that the nightclub was being used for illegal gatherings involving the use of controlled substances.

NDLEA operatives arrested socialite Pretty Mike. Photos: @fineboyprettymike/IG.

Source: Instagram

The statement read:

“Cartons of illicit substances, including Loud and laughing gas, were recovered from suspects at the party and the club’s store. The raid was conducted in line with our Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) after operatives embedded in the party disrupted the gathering around 3:00 a.m."

The agency said all arrested individuals were immediately taken into custody for profiling and further investigation.

Pretty Mike arrested for putting chain on girls in Lagos

This is not the first time the socialite has been arrested by Nigeria's law enforcement agency

Legit.ng recalled that in 2017, the Lagos State Police Command arrested him for dehumanizing young girls by turning them into human puppies with chains around their necks.

The arrest was said to have been carried out on the orders of the Lagos State Government after news emerged on social media of the development.

In the pictures that went viral, Pretty Mike was seen putting a leash on young girls and leading them to a wedding in Lagos

The development caused outrage from many quarters with people calling on the government to act fast to put a rein on such type of bizarre anti-social behavior.

According to his undertaking, the socialite admitted knowing his action was against the law, but pledged not to further indulge in such behaviour.

NDLEA said the operation took place at Pretty Mike's Proxy Nightclub, Victoria Island, in the early hours of Sunday. Photos: @prettymike/IG.

Source: Instagram

Source: Legit.ng