NDLEA stated that the Victoria Island nightclub was allegedly used to store nitrous oxide and smoking substances

Over 200 people were reportedly arrested during the midnight raid, according to court documents

The property will remain closed as investigations continue and the case returns to court in January

The Federal High Court in Lagos has ordered the temporary forfeiture of a Lagos nightclub linked to popular socialite and entertainer, Pretty Mike, following allegations that the property was being used for drug-related activity.

The nightclub, known as Proxy Lagos and located on Akin Adesola Street, Victoria Island, was shut down after operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) reportedly stormed the premises during a late-night operation.

Daily reports that, according to an affidavit presented in court, NDLEA officers said they received “credible intelligence” that the venue was preparing for what investigators described as a “large-scale drug event.”

Acting on the information, officers moved in at about midnight on October 26, 2025.

Inside the building, officers reportedly recovered 169 cylinders of nitrous oxide (popularly known as laughing gas) and 200 grams of c*nnabis sativa from the socialite's nightclub.

More than 200 guests were said to have been detained during the operation, including the individuals named as owners of the nightclub: Mike Nwalie, widely known as Pretty Mike, and one Joachim Hillary.

NDLEA’s case before the court

NDLEA’s counsel, Buhari Abdulahi, told the court that the nightclub was being used as an “instrumentality of crime” and asked the court to freeze the property to prevent interference with ongoing investigations.

He further requested that all commercial activities on the premises remain suspended until the matter is fully heard.

In his ruling, Justice Musa Kakaki granted the request and ordered the interim forfeiture of the nightclub to the Federal Government.

All operational activity at the venue is now officially halted.

Fans react to Pretty Mike's ordeal

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below

@nobodylikestola:

"I don’t understand how they will have drg when they will search you before you enter the club"

@fabz_um:

"This now sounds targeted. If Greg’s were found in his club by none, those people should face the law and not seizing his property."

@o_y_e_b_a:

"So is this the only club that does this in Lagos ? What about other clubs they use for money laundering? Go and raid Furniture shops that’s were you will find more of this than clubs"

@kingcokes:

"I never wanted to agree this was a witch hunt but i might be forced to, at this point.If it is, why would anyone do this to Pretty Mike, this man has paid his dues in this game, so any form of envy must be a madness & man seems to be very cool & cordial with everyone.Someone who has spent almost 2 decades in the business, from the days of Club UNO (& even Q Club or so) isn’t expected to have his own spot & thrive? Omooooo! I fear una o 😇 It is well"

Over 200 people were reportedly arrested during the midnight raid at Pretty Mike's club. Photo: @prettymikeofficial/IG.

Source: Instagram

