Pastor Tobi Adegboyega criticises Druski's viral skit mocking megachurches for the unfair portrayal of pastors

Adegboyega defends the church's community contributions, contrasting them with entertainers' impact on society

Nigerians react to Adegboyega's response, with many criticising the pastor's comments while referencing his lifestyle

UK-based Nigerian pastor Tobi Adegboyega has strongly criticised American comedian Druski over a viral skit that mocked megachurch pastors for aggressively collecting offerings.

Adegboyega, founder of the Salvation Proclaimers Anointed Church (S P A C Nation), said the portrayal was unfair and disrespectful, emphasising that churches contribute more to their communities than entertainers and deserve recognition for their impact.

Pastor Tobi Adegboyega defends the church against Druski's controversial skit. Photo credit: tobiadegboyega_/druski

Source: Instagram

The pastor delivered his response in a church service, speaking from a podium. He claimed that comedians often target churches when they run out of content, describing such humour as lazy.

According to him, the church is "under attack", and Christian leaders are prepared to defend it.

Adegboyega explained that churches have long supported communities through sacrifice, noting that even the least generous pastor gives more than popular rappers because their contributions come from what they do not have in abundance.

He added that many celebrities were raised through church offerings; therefore, making jokes about pastors is misleading and unfair.

Druski’s skit, released days earlier, exaggerated pastors demanding luxury items from the congregation, a depiction Adegboyega rejected as inaccurate.

Watch Druski's viral skit video here:

He insisted that the church’s role in housing, feeding, and supporting people should not be trivialised for entertainment.

In his words:

"When these fat people run out of jokes, they just go to the church. Like bro, like you can think, you know? The church one isn't funny anyway, it's not funny at all. I'm not having it. At the end of the day, we all came out of the church system. Some of your known actors and actresses were raised with those offerings. So, it is within our own right as a leader and pastor to correct the church. Not a joke. Churches give to their community more than rappers do. The most stingy pastor is still a better giver than the greatest rapper, because he's given out of what he doesn't have. You know what you do, you know how much sacrifice you've made for your community. You know how many you have housed. The fact that we don't know about other pastors does not mean it doesn't exist because I know it exists. So, it is not a joke. It's not gonna be funny, and we're going to attack when we're ready. No, bro, I'm not finding anything a comedian is doing to church funny. Don't send it to me. Don't be mad, I like that. We are not laughing at what's not funny. The Church is under attack. You know how much you know."

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to Pastor Tobi's response

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@OpeyemiOla09 said:

"Druski no kuku lie, na wetin most of them be be that comedians and jokers! Them and politicians no difference"

@ChigozieOffical commented:

"My problem is not with this mega pastors but with their congregation that usual leave their bran cells at home when coming to church"

@Amy_beke wrote:

"Imagine a pastor body shamming someone, and why does he have a cap on inside the church..this skit really pain am"

@AjMachalaa reacted:

"They just can't hide their sh@me. They are the first to cast the stone pretending they are fighting for the body of Christ."

@DamiTheOG_ opined:

"Pay attention to the people who are offended by the skit. It says a lot more about them than it does about Druski. Druski made a skit, and Tobi decided to make fun of fat people. Someone must be very angry."

@1nefortunate said:

"Yeah, those affected will always speak up. Yoruba will say, 'oko oro ni, eni ba lo mo' Pastor Tobi is a money worshipper, the evidence is everywhere. He should go keep quiet and concentrate on his business"

@ChubiDave commented:

"When I watched the Druski kit, Pastor Tobi was the first person that came to mind You're only addressing the skit because u are been triggered and why is that so?"

Pastor Tobi Adegboyega fires back at comedian Druski over a viral skit mocking megachurch pastors, claiming churches outgive entertainers. Photo credit: tobiadegboyega_/druski

Source: Instagram

Pastor Tobi Adegboyega confesses ties to confraternity

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Pastor Tobi Adegboyega opened up about his past during a live stream conversation with Peller.

He disclosed that he was once part of a confraternity while studying at Olabisi Onabanjo University, formerly Ogun State University, and admitted to smoking during his university days.

The pastor said he later transformed his life, noting that he spent 25 years in Nigeria before relocating to the UK 20 years ago, where he now focuses fully on spiritual leadership.

Source: Legit.ng