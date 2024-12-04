Old videos of Pastor Tobi Adegboyega have been resurfacing online amid news of his deportation to Nigeria

One of the viral clips showed the cleric asking who Jesus was while slamming an unknown individual who asked to debate with him about religion

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Pastor Tobi Adegboyega's lawyer has since debunked reports about the cleric being deported

Pastor Tobi Adegboyega, his lifestyle, and his ministry have become topics on social media hours after news of his deportation from the UK to Nigeria over alleged fraud hit the media.

While Adegboyega's lawyer has since debunked the reports as false, Nigerians have continued to criticise the cleric, with some even digging up his old videos.

In one of the clips, Adegboyega, who appeared to have been approached by an unknown individual who wanted to debate him about his faith, went on to query who Jesus was.

“Who is Jesus? Who be that?” Adegboyega asked in the viral video.

In another clip, the Nigerian-UK-based cleric also stated that he doesn't follow the news; he is what people read.

Reactions to Tobi Adegboyega's old video

Legit.ng captured some of the comments that trailed the videos, read them below:

cleveanimate_

"We listen we don’t judge .."

rich_love1234:

"Go ask your papa that question oloruburuku."

nebs1881:

"For real? We are watching and Jesus is watching patiently."

focusboi___:

"Una dey call aza man pastor."

marleybeninboi:

"Immigrant wan dey show off."

rosythrone:

"Pastor Tobi was never a pastor, just a man using the name."

tim_my.8:

"The pastor na just nickname."

frank_eddie_003:

"Aza pastor."

__psalmseen__:

"Na 30bg pastor."

How Pastor Tobi responded to critics

Legit.ng recalls reporting that the UK-based clergyman responded to critics after he was spotted with Davido at a club.

This was after a video surfaced showing the man of God with Davido at a club in London.

He reacted to the video and explained why he went to such a place with the singer and some women.

