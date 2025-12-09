Jimmy Odukoya has clapped back at critics of popular pastors over their lifestyles in a recent video shared online

The actor-turned-pastor, in a fiery clip, also responded to people who criticised clergymen who hand over their churches to their children to be in charge

His comment also triggered mixed reactions from many of his fans and followers, with some also firing back at him

Jimmy Odukoya, a Nigerian actor and the senior pastor of the Fountain of Life Church, recently tackled people who criticised pastors with big churches over their fancy lifestyles.

According to Jimmy, the critics were nowhere to be found when many of the popular clerics were still struggling to build their church.

He argued that the reason the pastors became subjects of criticism was because their churches grew to a size where they became recognised.

"Listen, it is very easy to talk about pastors who have mega churches and big, big crowds. It is easy to talk about them when they are at that level. Where were you when they had no one?

"The reason you want to talk about what they are doing is because the church has grown to a size that you recognise. But where were you when they started with two people in a living room? Where were you when the pastor had no money and he was using his salary to rent a hall? No one remembers those times, but now they want to get mad because the pastor is driving a nice car. But when the pastor was walking to church, you had no problem," he said.

Jimmy also responded to people who speak against pastors who hand over the reins of their churches to their children.

"All the big-time pastors, you too start your church and make it big if it's easy. Go and do it. All these pastors, they just do it, it’s just family business. They just pass it to their children. You too start your church and pass it to your children if it is easy. What is the problem? I said what I said," he said.

Jimmy Odukoya is the son of late pastors Taiwo and Bimbo Odukoya, who are the founders of Fountain of Life Church.

The video of Jimmy Odukoya clapping back at pastors' critics is below:

Reactions as Jimmy Odukoya replies critics

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that trailed the video. Read the comments below:

oyedelekolawole commented:

"But they don't go through all these stages you mentioned alone, at least some people work with them and should be compensated too but the reverse is the case in Nigeria. And that was why your own father's church was handed over in you even when your dressing and behaviour is not Christ like?"

dixydee247 commented:

"Its high time pastors stop countering criticisms bcus it won't go away bcus criticisms no start today ,even Christ faced worse, just allow people criticise you and focus on the teachings of christ."

adorasmakeover commented:

"Whose money did pastor use to buy the cars."

femmyluther said:

"If E Eazy run am .... People don't know the story behind the glory the seee. Chocho no workings. PJ, free them. They don't know neither do they understand. Pastoring is seriousssssss work."

iam__polymath reacted:

"This is not the gospel of Christ. Just stop yelling bro. 90% of Nigerian Pentecostal pastors are just low tier noise makers, this includes you by the way. My advise is to not engage in pulpit gossips, just preach the gospel of Christ and dismiss the church. It’s not too much to ask."

de_custodian_ wrote:

"It is not easy to do it I agree, but what is fake is fake."

busari.temi commented:

"I am sorry I disagree. There is NO church that has NOT been built on the back of sins of those you have mentioned. All my life since the age of 11 ALL the churches I’ve attended have ALWAYS asked for building funds. So please."

