Pastor Tobi Adegboyega has opened up about his past before going into full-time ministry in a live stream with Peller

The Nigerian, UK-based cleric mentioned the name of the confraternity he once belonged to during his undergraduate days

Pastor Tobi Adegboyega's confession about his past sparked debate on social media about Nigerian clerics

Nigerian, UK-based clergyman Pastor Tobi Adegboyega, during one of his live sessions with TikTok star Habeeb Hamzat, aka Peller, made a public confession about his past.

A clip from the live session captured Peller asking Pastor Tobi about his time in Nigeria before he moved to the UK.

Pastor Tobi, who revealed he has been in the UK for 20 years, confessed that he was once a member of a confraternity in Nigeria.

He confessed that his involvement with the Eiye confraternity was during his schooldays at Olabisi Onabanjo University, formerly known as Ogun State University (OSU).

Pastor Tobi stated that he was a part-time pastor in Nigeria before he fully dedicated his life to ministry.

Aside from his past ties with a confraternity, Pastor Tobi disclosed that he used to smoke.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Pastor Tobi Adegboyega made headlines after he gifted Peller and Jarvis a Rolex watch and a Louis Vuitton bag, respectively.

A clip from Pastor Tobi Adegboyega's live stream session with Peller is below:

Reactions trailed Pastor Tobi Adegboyega's confession.

Netizens expressed mixed reactions to Pastor Tobi's confession, while some applauded his honesty and transparency. Others queried the implications of a cleric having ties to secret societies, leading to an online debate.

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, read them below:

Derahnotbigdera said:

"He fit still dey smoke Igbo self Dem no real."

FolajeuwoNelson said:

"If any man be in Christ, he's now a new creature, behold old things have passed away. Jesus loves you all. Us that we're still struggling with our faith, may God help us, eno easy."

kide90z said:

"This Pastor don do street tire."

OlusegunBigfish reacted:

"That's why if you go to church.. Don't worship pastors, it should just be you and God, na only him know who dey serve ham."

dreyszn said:

"So man was once a ‘Who goes you’"

OmotayoSolomo10 commented:

"E no explain how many babes e nak before he call him self to pastoral work."

john_uduakobong said:

"Imagine a old man confessing his past to a small boy.

AbiaPrincess_X said:

"We all know every rich Nigerian today have skeletons in their cupboards not shocked. He must have even done worse allegedly o."

Madibax7 said:

"That moment I noticed his close to Davido Cubana chief priest and co I knew his Solid material."

LisaJon64241298 reacted:

"He conned people in Nigeria and ran to England to continue his rubbish. He still smokes wed nothing has changed."

Highlander16821 said:

"Past is past but for me I don’t think this is necessary."

1chynese said:

"Them Dey leave cult? Dey play."

Davido, crew visit Pastor Tobi Adegboyega

Legit.ng previously reported that Afrobeats star Davido and his team paid a courtesy visit to Pastor Tobi Adegboyega while he was recovering from cancer.

Videos captured the bonding time they all had with the cleric in the comfort of his luxury home, right down to the sumptuous meal they ate together.

Davido's visit to the clergyman stirred mixed reactions on social media.

Source: Legit.ng