Nollywood producer Stanley Ontop has stirred online controversy after calling out Calvin Bassey over alleged family and identity issues

His claims emerged amid recent ethnic debates surrounding Super Eagles players

The filmmaker opened up on the alleged ties the defender has with his biological father, triggering reactions online

Nollywood producer Stanley Ontop sparked controversy online after calling out Super Eagles defender Calvin Bassey over an alleged family issue involving his father.

The comments came amid online discussions where some Nigerians attempted to single out Super Eagles players based on their ethnic backgrounds, particularly players from the Igbo tribe.

In an Instagram post, Stanley questioned’s state of origin and surname, suggesting there was confusion around the footballer’s identity.

He wrote: “Calvin Bassey na Anambra boy or Akwa Ibom boy? How this fine boy go yank him papa name from him name and put him grandmother's surname, Bassey? Who is Bassey? Who is Calvin? Who is Ughelumba? Who is Kingsley Ikenna Ughelumba.”

The producer went further to allege that Calvin Bassey dropped his father’s surname in favour of his grandmother’s, a move he described as unacceptable from a cultural perspective. According to Stanley, the footballer’s biological father is Mr Kingsley Ikenna Ughelumba, whom he claimed has been estranged from his children for many years.

Stanley advised the Super Eagles star and his siblings to reconcile with their father, describing him as their “real father” and calling for forgiveness.

He also alleged that the man has lived in Italy for over 25 years and has suffered from depression.

In another part of his post, Stanley claimed that Bassey’s mum got married properly, with full bride price paid. He insisted that Calvin Bassey should reveal that he is from Ihiala in Anambra State rather than Akwa Ibom.

He described the situation as a “sacrilege” and said it brought shame to the family and community.

He further alleged that Calvin’s father travelled to Abidjan last year in an attempt to see his son, but was reportedly denied access at the stadium.

"It’s a shame to ur kindred and community Ur dad had to travel all the way to abijan last year to see you Buh you turned him down at the stadium. I wish you luck our defender."

As of the time of this report, Calvin Bassey has not responded publicly to the claims.

Calvin Bassey trends online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

queecy11 said:

"Stanley enough, so things are not for trends . This is not vdm you drag . And de late actor . Learn to shut it sometimes. Don’t involve in what you don’t know de beginning abeg o . For de facts say I don’t agree with what you post sometimes, but life is too deep than you think on social media. Becareful oo no be everybody Dey forget or let go . Nah my 2scent I give u so."

co.lombo1118 said:

"Are you these stewpid or just acting up, Who called you on these, Why can't you stay on your lane, Tomorrow if they arrest you,mama p will come here disturbing us ,but she can't call you to order,, You and Dee-One I no know who mumu pass, Leave@calvinbassey alone."

ijeomadurugo2 said:

"Nobody wan tell me anything. My own daughter is bearing my father's name comfortably. Since 2022 I separated from her father, he refused to carry his responsibilities. He doesn't care to know where our daughter is. Then after taking care of my daughter and she becomes someone tomorrow, you will tell me that she shouldn't bear my father's name. Story for the gods!"

amadi418

"Local blogger, learn to mind your business."

officiallyndachisom said:

"Next time na hot w ater them go pour that man if he dare go close to Bassey again. Mumu irr espon sible man. This is just the beginning . Na so one nteje man go take collect tomorrow when his kids with his former wife grows."

agimjane said:

"If they pick you up, naso so oppression we go dey hear from your supporters.... you keep going after people unprovoked!!...Rest!!, No be every matter dem dey choke mouth in abeg."

kelec_hi59 said:

"If that guy was not successful, will his father people accept him."

m_f_concept said:

"When d man dey over do… him no reason say one day d kids go grow ba?"

mandyrachael_ said:

"You never tell us wetin Calvin do you, leave him alone and mind your business."

priceless_prisy said:

"Is the father worth it? Do you know how many times they have begged to be loved by him? Do you know what their had to go through to make ends meet just to put food on the table for them? Do you know how many times they have gone to bed hungry?? And do you also know how hard it was for them to make that decision of changing surname? You wouldn't know because you have never been there. Now that he is famous the man wants to claim a proud father! no way! Let him remain in the shadows."

dordorfit said:

"I don't know why you think it's your place to speak on this and even tagging him."

darl_uche said:

"But you like wahala oo, it's their choice now , are you their dad or what , crying more than the bereaved."

rachel_martha_okoye said:

"This boy and you think to forgive all this deadbeat father's is easy. God knows that I will never be close to my Dad. Because you enjoyed your fatherly love, you don't know what other kids pass through. Just leave this boy alone."

i_am_chekky said:

"@stanleyontop_news carry your 2scents advice enter bush... Ode! What's your business in their family matter?"

efunyinka said:

"The flipping audacity to tell a grown man how he chooses to live his life! Do you even know the backstory? The Internet really gives annoying audacity!"

ego__oyibo_ said:

"Learn to mind ur business God😌."

_duuuby_ said:

"Pls seat this one out. This is out of line and you even tagged him."

kellybabe76 said:

"Who ask U..if them arrest you now eye go clear."

d_queenpearls

"Stanley this is u passing ur boundaries."

davidgoodluck26 said:

"Wetin concern u there."

whodoesntlove.sharon said:

"naaa waaa! you are clearly trespassing im sure he knows where he is from and if they want to sort it out they will."

hanita_ozavizheh said:

"What's your business with his name. Which kind problem b dis."

astrorickyarnold2 said:

"If you like no take care of your kids and show them love, na so them go carry your name put for dusbin tomorrow 😂."

bellaze_bee said:

"Mind your business."

soniachr7 said:

"Try the mind ur business for people life eeeeh na waooooh."

dekas_dekass said:

"Why are you trying to drag him unnecessarily? Biko leave him alone, he's an."

tee_stiches_clothing said:

"To err is human to forgive depends on wetin you do me."

