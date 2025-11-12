Nollywood producer Stanley Ontop joined the conversation surrounding Minister Wike and military officer Ahmad Yerima

Legit.ng reported earlier that a video went viral on Tuesday, November 11, 2025, capturing the politician and the officer in a heated face-off

Stanley Ontop shared his take on the situation, pointing out how intimidated Wike was by the military officer

Nollywood producer Ajemba Stanley Chibueze, also known as Stanley Ontop, joined the wave of online reactions following a viral video between Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, and Military Officer Ahmad Yerima.

Earlier on Tuesday, soldiers blocked Minister Wike from accessing a piece of land in Gaduwa, Abuja, where he had a heated confrontation with Yerima.

In the video, which circulated online, Wike appeared visibly angry as he accused the military of trying to intimidate him with guns during an inspection in the Abuja area.

The footage sparked mixed reactions online, with many Nigerians debating the minister’s tone and the officer’s conduct.

Reacting to the clip, Stanley Ontop took to his social media page, taunting the FCT minister. In a post filled with sarcasm, he wrote:

“A whole Wike said the military is using guns to intimidate him. I can’t believe my eyes. Justice for Wike!”

The post quickly went viral, drawing laughter and comments from his fans.

See the post below:

Wike, Ahmad Yerima trend online, reactions

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

oriaburehappy said:

"Make i laugh small 😂😂😂😂😂😂."

blessinmakeover said:

"The worst part he said Nigerians like how💁, oga say you."

bay_lisss said:

"Normally Wike na Mumu man."

blessed_baby_for_life said:

"😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂As e dey sweet us e dey pain them as e dey pain them e dey sweet us."

hairbyfirstlady said:

"Even mesef I shock 😂."

o_bia_nuju_nwa said:

"No be small thing dey even happen for this country ooo 😂😂."

Lawyer faults Wike and military officer

While many Nigerians are hailing the military officer as a hero for how he conducted himself, Barrister Isa thinks otherwise.

In a Facebook post, the lawyer, who blasted Wike for how he spoke to the military officer, said Yerima was no hero.

Firsts Baba Isa, who pointed out that Yerima is a naval officer, slammed him for leaving his constitutional duties to guard a land belonging to his former boss, in a city that many Nigerians can't afford to pay rent.

While other countries celebrate their armed forces for defending their territorial integrity, Isa expressed disappointment that Nigerians were making a hero of a military officer who was guarding his ex-boss's land.

His comment on the military officer read in part:

"...The Naval Officer. He is not a hero. Hero for what? Naval officers in other countries don’t achieve hero status by being deployed to guard highbrow properties of their former bosses. This is why Donald Trump said he will come in, bomb us and leave, and no one will even know. How would we know when a commissioned naval officer is leading well-armed naval forces to guard land? Ordinary land o.

"Other countries are celebrating their armed forces personnel for defending their territorial integrity, Nigerians are celebrating a commissioned Naval Officer for guarding his ex-boss’s land and telling a garrulous minister, 'I’m not a fool' three times. And you are saying he was fearless, he was brave... brave doing what? This is why people think we are a joke.

