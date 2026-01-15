Kunle Remi has shared a video of what happened after he lost a bet to his wife over Nigeria’s AFCON match

The actor and his wife had wagered on Nigeria’s clash against Morocco, but he unfortunately lost

Fans taunted him over the punishment he was serving and offered playful advice on what else he should do

Nollywood actor Kunle Remi has shared a video of what he went through after Nigeria’s AFCON match against Morocco.

The Super Eagles lost the semi-final clash, sparking reactions from many celebrities. While some stars placed bets involving millions of naira, Kunle Remi’s bet with his wife stood out.

Fans react to Kunle Remi's video about his AFCON bet with his wife.

In a video shared on his Instagram page, the actor was seen working in the kitchen. According to him, the agreement was that if Nigeria won, he would do nothing around the house until the next AFCON. However, if the team lost, he would live and sleep in the kitchen.

With Nigeria’s defeat, Kunle jokingly welcomed his fans to his new “luxury space” in the kitchen.

Kunle Remi takes care of his new “room”

The actor, who got married in a flamboyant ceremony in 2024, appeared unhappy as he cleaned the kitchen.

He was also seen washing dishes and frying yam, carefully dodging hot oil whenever it splashed.

Kunle Remi shares what hie wife over AFCON match.

Fans and colleagues taunt Kunle Remi over punishment

Fans and colleagues of the movie star laughed over his situation, expressing relief that they did not make similar bets with their spouses.

They encouraged Kunle to keep going and pointed out areas he still needed to clean in his new “room.”

Some advised him to smile, noting that it would make the work easier and more enjoyable.

This is not the first time Kunle Remi has shared an unusual moment involving his wife. A few months ago, during their wedding anniversary, his wife wrapped his lunch pack with a red pant and dropped a funny message for him. The actor later unwrapped the gift and used the pant as his pocket square.

Here is his the actor's Instagram video below:

What fans said about Kunle Remi's video

Reactions have trailed the video shared by the actor about his AFCON match bet. Here are comments below:

@thevitamintee stated:

"You don cut the coat wey pass you . Smile for the camera sir."

@divagold_ said:

"U didn’t clean that edge well sir."

@ iambisola wrote:

"why you dey spoil mouth."

@themo.fakorede shared:

"Why you dey squeeze mouth? Abeg wash plate sir."

@mumconfessions reacted:

"Let the joy of the Lord fill your heart. When you smile it makes everything easier and faster I promise."

Why Kunle Remi hit the gym

Legit.ng previously reported that Kunle Remi left many, including celebrities, talking after he shared a video of him at the gym. Kunle, who expressed his desire to take Kate Henshaw on a date, said he hit the gym to prepare for the big day.

He wrote: "I trust me I am getting ready! Just doing workout fhingz".

