Nollywood actor Emeka Ike publicly called out Jaruma after his son, Michael, was spotted in an adult-themed online content for her

The veteran actor expressed deep disappointment and accused his ex-wife of derailing the plans he had for his son’s future

The situation has sparked widespread debate on social media as both fans and netizens weigh in

Nollywood veteran actor Emeka Ike has publicly expressed anger and disappointment after his first son, Michael, modelled for renowned Kayamata seller Jaruma.

Taking to social media, the award-winning actor accused Jaruma of misleading his son into creating adult-themed content to promote her products.

Actor Emeka Ike reacts after Jaruma reportedly misleads his son into adult content. Credit: @emekaikeofficial, @jaruma

Source: Instagram

Ike described the situation as painful and frustrating, saying it went against the plans and sacrifices he had made for his son’s future.

In a strongly worded post that quickly gained attention, Emeka Ike lamented what he described as poor decisions that pulled his son away from his education.

“See what they pulled you out of school for… ignoring all the plans I have for you,” he wrote, expressing regret and concern over Michael’s current path.

The actor directly called out Jaruma, alleging that she influenced his son into making explicit posts for online attention and engagement.

According to Ike, his son’s actions appeared to be the result of negative external influence rather than personal choice.

The post has sparked widespread reactions on social media. While many Nigerians sympathised with Emeka Ike and praised him for speaking out as a concerned father, others questioned his parenting decisions.

He wrote in part: “Michael, I sent you to university, and your mother pulled you out when you were about to enter Year 2, told you school na scam, encouraged you to become an influencer, singer, and actor LIKE ME, and you will BLOW… SO, IS THIS IT? Is this how to go about it?

“As Emeka Ike, I wanted you under my wings, as my first son in pride. I was firm on you finishing school first, like I did before I became an actor! IS THAT MY CRIME? You refused home training, now JARUMA of all brands is training you 😨😨😨.”

See his post below:

Emeka Ike trends online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

lina_benedict_c said:

"Jaramu that needs m*e*ntal and spi**ritual help. Ha gworo ya ara half way."

king_rhatti said:

"BIG RESPECT MY OG. THIS IS HOW STRICT AND DISCIPLINED MY LATE FATHER WAS(God bless his soul) YOURE A GREAT MAN AND A GREAT FATHER. I SUPPORT THE DISCLAIMER. YOUR BRAND AND NAME SHOULD'NT EVER BE ASSOCIATED WITH JARUMA NO ONE IS ABOVE THE PROGRAM!"

dorssy_diase said:

"It is well bros God will work it out."

omerahjnr1 said:

"Senior man @emekaikeofficial no stress yourself with the reply,, attention seekers wants to distract you this beginning of the year but we refuse to be distracted. You na Nwachinaemere,, hapu ndi uchu.. God gat you boss🙌🙌."

zitafashionhouse said:

"Why pour all this here it wasn’t necessary rather u could ignored it massa🙌🙌🙌."

hajia__mimi said:

"I guess you shouldn’t be replying to this type of contents, your attention is what she needs, you too big to give it to her."

tchidichikerethefirst said:

"With you in prayers bro. Be strong for yourself bro. God, your Chi and your ancestors got you! 🔥."

destinyasen_ said:

"God will bring him out.amen."

esan_doctor said:

"Aaahh I’m totally confused and short of words sir, it is well with you sir, our people say you can lead a horse to the stream, but you can’t force that same horse to drink water from the stream, just keep praying for him, my papa say na mouth wen papa get he take Dey talk to him pikin, if he use yansh, disgrace go enter, it is well with you and your family sir 🙌🙌❤️❤️."

Emeka Ike calls out pastors

Legit.ng previously reported that Emeka Ike shared a video of how church money should be spent as he shared his opinion about tithes and offering.

The movie star stated that tithes and offerings should not be used for personal gain but to feed the needy and the poor.

He shared a video of a church feeding the needy and how workers and clergy were busy attending to the people.

Source: Legit.ng