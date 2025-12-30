Nigerian crossdresser Bobrisky trended online after a photographer publicly accused him of owing money for past work

The photographer’s viral post sparked widespread reactions and debate after he spilled what he does to the crossdresser’s pictures

The controversial act has yet to respond to the allegation, keeping social media users eager for more details

Popular social media personality Bobrisky was called out by Detty Studio, a photographer who alleged that the influencer failed to pay for photo editing services rendered earlier in the year.

He added that Bobrisky blocked him shortly after undergoing a Brazilian Bum Lift (BBL) procedure.

Bobrisky faces online backlash as debt allegations surface. Credit: @bobrisky222

Source: Instagram

Despite the accusation, Detty Studio said he would not resort to posting unedited photos of Bobrisky, stressing that professionalism and respect remain important to his brand.

“Even if Bobrisky owes me for all the nyash editing I did for him in 2024 and blocked me after doing BBL, I would never stoop so low as to post his unedited nyash,” the post read. “I’m a good person and I love everybody I work with.”

He also reassured clients that confidentiality is guaranteed, noting that all work done remains private regardless of disputes.

However, he made it clear that he is still waiting for his payment.

“As for me, I need my money before 2026,” he concluded.

See the post below:

Bobrisky sparks reactions online

The post quickly gained traction, with many social media users reacting to the allegation.

Legit.ng compiled some of the top reactions below:

__fariie__ said:

"Algorithm, wetin I press??😂"

itzevadiva said:

"Indirectly threatening her or what?"

kelly_cherry said:

"Tell us without telling us he she have boils and pimples on the nyash😂😂😂😂😂😂😂."

abekeokin_multipurpose said:

"After exposing her, you still want your money..... Dey play my fan."

ttobyglow_skincare_and_spa said:

"Can you help me to edit my yansh too😒you will make it very big😒."

_jummy_b said:

"Una go see say Bobrisky go settle this guy lowkey🤣🤣🤣because him/her unedited yansh is about to explode 💥 on internet 🛜 😂😂😂😂."

liasutiwalade said:

"It’s the last phase for me…. Even if the yansh has boil, that says it all 😂."

ihemenancy said:

"Post his raw photos 😂😂😂😂😂 not de edited nyash."

deinti_delight said:

"What a way to end the year 😂."

paul_obinnaya said:

"@bobrisky222 senior man come and see oooooo."

