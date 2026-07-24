Senator Ali Ndume rejected claims that he collected ransom money or served as a go-between in negotiations over the abduction of Ngoshe residents

Ndume said his only role was alerting the National Security Adviser and DSS after he was told about a N5 billion ransom demand by Boko Haram/ISWAP

The senator said his relationship with the accuser broke down after he refused to support ransom payment to the kidnappers

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Ali Ndume, the senator representing Borno South in the National Assembly, has firmly denied claims that he received or handled ransom money linked to the abduction of residents in Ngoshe, Borno State.

Ndume denied acting as an intermediary between kidnappers and the government.

Ndume stated this on Channels Television's Politics Today on Friday, July 24, 2026, while responding directly to allegations raised by Samaila Kaigama.

Kaigama, the president of the Borno South Youth Alliance, accused the federal lawmaker of involvement in ransom negotiations.

"I have said it before. In my entire life, I have never seen N1 billion in cash, let alone N5 billion."

How Ndume got involved

Ndume explained that his connection to the matter began when Kaigama reached out to him after insurgents allegedly abducted hundreds of Ngoshe residents and issued a 72-hour ultimatum demanding N5 billion.

According to Vanguard, he said Kaigama also shared a video purportedly released by Boko Haram/ISWAP to back the ransom claim.

Rather than engage with the kidnappers, Ndume said he passed the information directly to the National Security Adviser and the Department of State Services (DSS), urging both agencies to invite Kaigama to present his evidence in person.

"I told them that there is a need to bring us and hear him out, as he said he wants to be heard, so that he will have the opportunity to prove all these allegations."

Ndume argued the issue deserved serious government attention given its national security dimensions, noting that internationally listed terrorist groups were involved.

Why Ndume's relations with Kaigama broke down

The APC senator said the dispute between them arose after he declined Kaigama's suggestion that he personally contribute to a ransom fund.

"So after he started bothering me about personal contribution to ransom payment, I told him that I do not support negotiation with Boko Haram, not to talk of paying ransom. I think that's where the problem started."

Ndume added that Kaigama then began making what he described as "uncoordinated and contradictory statements" implicating him in the affair.

Ndume noted he had earlier addressed and rejected the same allegations during a separate interview on ARISE News.

He maintained he had never acted, directly or indirectly, as a go-between for kidnappers and any government body or private individual.

The senator said he plans to pursue legal action against Kaigama for defamation of character and called on security agencies to treat the matter as a national security concern rather than a personal disagreement between himself and his accuser.

3 kidnap suspects sentenced to life imprisonment

Recall that a Federal High Court in Abuja handed life sentences to three men convicted over the abduction of students and teachers in Oyo State.

The trio pleaded guilty to membership of a proscribed terrorist group and concealing information about a planned kidnapping.

Defence counsel asked the court for leniency, noting the convicts were first-time offenders with families and dependent parents.

Source: Legit.ng